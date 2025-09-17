🚩CHN.cash gains 1.4% despite Fitch lowering China outlook to negative
Futures on Chinese Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (CHN.cash) are rising today above 6000 points after a very strong session in China. Fitch Ratings...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Interest...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Futures point to higher opening of indexes in Europe Norwegian krone lost value after lower CPI reading CPI report, BoC decision and FOMC Minutes...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street overall saw most benchmarks close slightly higher. The Nasdaq gained 0.32% at the end of the day, the S&P500...
Gold is reaching new historic highs above $2350 per ounce, but the gains were capped at the end of the session. Gold is up 0.5%. Silver also...
Cryptocurrencies loses today, with Bitcoin dumped 4.5% amid concerns over Federal Reserve policy, where we can see fully priced rate cut on September meeting...
Cocoa prices came back above $10,000 a ton, leading to huge short positioning liquidation. Price rally is still driven by concerns about shrinking global...
This Thursday at 5 PM GMT markets will learn the WASDE report from the USDA, with the penultimate report on the 2023/2024 season. The previous March...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session. Announcement will be made on Wednesday...
Wall Street opens slightly higher. US500 gains 0.3% Microsoft reveals $2.9 billion investment in AI, Japan. Pfizer shares gain on wave of positive...
Shares of European arms companies are losing between 5 and 10% today, although there is no immediate cause or information that could have caused such a...
Oil Crude oil opened with a bearish price gap after the weekend due to de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East. However, oil quickly recovered...
Israeli-based medical aesthetic equipment and technology company InMode (INMD.US) loses 9% in pre-market after series of class actions from Hagens Berman,...
European indices trade lower DE40 returns to short-term downward channel Pullback on defense sector stocks European stock market indices trade...
Gold prices (GOLD) continue their dynamic upward trend, rising by over 1% just today, thereby breaking new historical highs. Escalating tensions in the...
The Dollar Index (USDIDX) has formed a double top formation, which may indicate a continuation of the downward movement in the coming weeks. Tomorrow's...
Today is exceptionally quiet in terms of macroeconomic publications. Markets have a moment to breathe before key publications this week, namely tomorrow's...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a good growth session. The most gains are seen in the index in Singapore +0.85% (SG20cash) and Japan +0.65% (Jap225)....
U.S. indexes end the first session of the week without a clear direction. The US500 is up 0.05%, while the US100 loses 0.05%. Investors are waiting...
Microchip Technology has strengthened its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) by integrating a specialized 40 nanometer...
Indexes gain at the opening of the session Weaker dollar supports stock quotes Bond yields strongly gain At the beginning of the new week,...
