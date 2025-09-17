Bitcoin gains 5% 📈
Bitcoin begins the new trading week with a dynamic upward movement, breaking above the level of $72,400. The popular cryptocurrency enters a key phase...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin begins the new trading week with a dynamic upward movement, breaking above the level of $72,400. The popular cryptocurrency enters a key phase...
European indices trade higher DE40 tests upper limit of bearish channel Zalando rallies 5% after upgrade at Citi In spite of a flat opening...
The EUR/USD has retested a key support zone, which led to the cessation of the sell-off in the currency pair. This support zone, identified at 1.07,...
A lot of attention at the start of a new week is paid to oil, which launched today's trading with a big bearish price gap amid signs of potential de-escalation...
Brent and WTI launched the new week with a bearish price gap, following news on potential de-escalation in the Middle East. Israel has decided to withdraw...
European indices set for flat opening Second-tier data from Europe Rate decisions from RBNZ, BoC and ECB later this week European index futures...
German industrial production data for February was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small 0.3% increase in industrial output...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - Nikkei gained 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2%, Kospi moved 0.3% higher and Nifty 50 jumped 0.5% Indices...
The NFP report shows a job increase of 303,000, exceeding expectations of 200,000 and surpassing the previous level of 275,000. The report...
Federal Reserve Governor, Michelle W. Bowman In her comments today following the labor market report, Bowman suggested that the Fed's monetary policy...
Despite a strong reading of US labor market data, we are seeing further increases in gold prices, which have reached a new historical high and are approaching...
Dallas Fed President, Lorie K. Logan Logan's comments were particularly hawkish. The banker believes it is "definitely too early" to consider...
Main U.S. indexes are slightly gaining at the beginning of the session Strong NFP report shifts expectations of interest rate cuts Dollar returns...
1:30 PM GMT - Employment change (Canada): -2.2k vs 25k forecast vs. 40.7k previous Hourly wages: 5% YoY growth forecast vs. 4.9% previously Unemployment...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for March: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 303K; forecast 212K; previous 270K; Private...
DAX (DE40) futures lose 0.3%, vast majority of stocks record declines Meuchener, Zalando, Bayer and Heidelberg Materials lead the declines Another...
Investors are slowly starting to doubt the possibility of a quick rate cut by the Fed. Although so far the stock market has not paid much attention to...
Despite an initial rebound toward $70,000, the Bitcoin price has settled below $67,000. The sell-off occurred slowly, following yesterday's weakness...
Futures in Europe lose ground after a weaker Asian session and yesterday's sell-off in the US Investors in Europe will learn about construction...
Germany industrial orders for February came in 0.2% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -11.4% previously Import prices fell in February by -0.2% MoM vs 0% exp. and...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator