After yesterday's end-of-session sell-off on Wall Street, Asian indexes closed trading under pressure. The Hang Seng lost 0.4% against a 0.6% decline...
Market news
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
US stock indexes are having a calm session, and volatility is limited. Investors are waiting for job market data, which will be revealed tomorrow....
Apparel and footwear maker Lévi-Strauss (LEVI.US) is gaining more than 15% today, as the company presented earnings forecasts. The stock is trading...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly considering a bid to acquire HubSpot, an online marketing software company, currently valued at $34.2...
The subject of the Middle East is being closely watched by global financial markets, but Brent crude oil (OIL) contracts today do not seem to reflect concerns...
Bitcoin Cash has risen 9.70% to $636 following its halving event that occurred today. This project, which is a fork of Bitcoin, was created in 2017 and...
Germany food-delivery giant Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) rallies today as much as 15% after activist fund Sachem Head Capital Fund revealed its 3.4% stake in...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -37B (Forecast -42B, Previous -36B) US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas in...
US stock markets gain at Thursday's opening The increases are supported by declines in the USD dollar Yields on 10-year bonds are also...
US jobless claims: 221 k vs 214 k exp. and 210 k previously US Continued Jobless Claims Actual 1.791M (Forecast 1.811M, Previous 1.819M) US...
European Central Bank released minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting (March 7, 2024) today at 12:30 pm BST. While ECB minutes are always...
Tesla (TSLA.US) took a hit earlier this week following release of Q1 2024 data on deliveries and production. A massive miss triggered an around-5% plunge...
EURCHF is one of the pairs that saw some moves today. The pair gains 0.6% at press time and trades at the highest level since early-May 2023. The move...
Services PMI indices from European countries for March were released this morning. While PMI data is noteworthy, it should be said that the majority of...
European indices set for flat opening ECB minutes, trade balance data from US and Canada Final services PMIs from Europe European index futures...
In spite of a lower opening of the cash session, Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Nasdaq added...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but managed to recover during the session S&P 500 trades 0.3% higher, Dow Jones gains 0.1%,...
Fed Chair Powell delivered a speech on the economy outlook at the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum today. As topic of the speech was related...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street companies today, dropping around 13% at press time. Share price slump was triggered by...
US Department of Energy issued a weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show declines in oil, gas and distillate...
