BREAKING: EURUSD jumps above 1.08 after ISM data
US services ISM data for March was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show the headline index staying virtually unchanged compared to...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
US services ISM data for March was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show the headline index staying virtually unchanged compared to...
Wall Street indices open lower US2000 tests lower limit of the upward channel Intel drops after reporting big loss in foundry business Wall...
US ADP report: 184k vs 150 k exp. and 140 k. previously The job report from the US private sector came in strongest since the fall of 2023. Source:...
DE40 gains 0.2% after lower-than-forecast Eurozone inflation data BMW (BMW.DE), Commerzbank (CBK.DE), Infineon (IFX.DE) and Bayer (BAYN.DE) lead the...
Today, the Eurodollar saw increased volatility following the release of data from the Eurozone economy. The euro weakens after data indicated that preliminary...
Eurozone flash CPI for March came in 2.4% YoY vs 2.5% exp. and 2.6% previously Core CPI: 2.9% YoY vs 3% exp. and 3.1% previously Unemployment rate:...
Unemployment rate in Italy for March came in 7.5% vs 7.2% exp. and 7.2% previously
Turkish CPI reading for March came in 68.5% vs 69.1% exp. and 67.07% previously CPI MoM came in 3.16% vs 3.5% exp. and 4.53% previously USDTRY...
After a weak Asian session, indexes in Europe are likely to open lower Attention in Europe will focus on CPI inflation and unemployment (10 AM GMT) The...
After yesterday's weak session on Wall Street, during which the Dow Jones lost 1% and Tesla shares slid more than 5% after weak manufacturing...
Wall Street indices traded lower today, with S&P 500 dropping 0.9%, Dow Jones trading 1.2% lower, Nasdaq declining 1.1% and small-cap Russell 2000...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is taking a hit today. Company's stock drops over 7% after US electric vehicle manufacturer published production and delivery data...
Rally on the gold market sees no signs of easing. The precious metal is up over 1% today, and climbs above $2,270 per ounce mark for the first time in...
Two macro reports from US economy were released today at 3:00 pm BST - JOTLS report for February and factory orders data for February. Factory orders report...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tests lower limit of bearish channel PVH Corp slumps over 20% after disappointing fiscal-2025 forecast Wall...
Oil OPEC+ is extending voluntary oil production cuts in line with earlier assumptions PMI index data from China and the US have exceeded expectations,...
Flash CPI inflation data release for March from Germany was a key European macro release of the day. Report was published at 1:00 pm BST today and was...
The first session after the holiday break starts in the green However, the DAX loses 0.05% to 18,770 points The Euro loses slightly in the first...
The Chinese stock market has recently shown promising signs of recovery, indicating a potential change from a long-term downward trend. Especially notable...
Despite the shortened week in most markets, investors won't have a lack of excitement. This week, we will learn the most important reports from the...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator