Economic calendar: Bankers' speeches and factory orders from the US 📌
Despite the shortened week in most markets, investors won't have a lack of excitement. This week, we will learn the most important reports from the...
Market news
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are noting their second consecutive growth session in the new quarter. The biggest gains are in Chinese indexes,...
ISM Manufacturing PMI 50.3 (Forecast 48.3, Previous 47.8) ISM Prices Paid Subindex55.8 (Forecast 52.9, Previous 52.5) ISM New Orders Subindex 51.4...
S&P 500 with around 10% return in Q1 2024 Increases motivated by the lack of a major uptick in inflation last Friday, raising the prospect of...
Wheat prices have been on a wild ride the past four years. After years of stability, a perfect storm of factors sent them soaring. A global supply deficit,...
The gold price experienced a strong increase in the last session of the first quarter of 2024. The gold price rose to new record highs, above $2200 per...
Today is the second day of the Easter holiday, so there will still be no trading in most European countries. However, it is a normal trading day in most...
The opening of the new month in Asian markets is going rather positively. Stocks in China are gaining the most in a month, which is related to good...
The final trading day of the week has been rather uneventful. As the majority of the markets was already closed for Easter holidays, liquidity conditions...
Fed Chair Powell took part in moderate discussion at event organized by San Francisco Fed. Powell spoke on the monetary policy, but his remarks included...
The week following an Easter break on the markets is packed with top-tier releases from Europe and the United States. Traders will be offered jobs data...
The first quarter of 2024 on the markets is heading to a close. When it comes to equity markets, it is virtually over already, as there will be no trading...
US monthly data pack for February, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show no change in headline...
In spite of Good Friday being a holiday in the United States and many other markets being shut already for the Easter holiday, traders will be offered...
Currency pairs linked to the Japanese yen may experience spikes in volatility, in the near term. Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki stressed that currency...
France, preliminary HICP inflation. 2.4% vs Expected: 2.8%. Previous: 3.2% (0.3% vs. 0.6% forecast and 0.9% previous) Preliminary CPI data: 2.3% vs....
Markets without much change ahead of the holiday weekend Attention focuses on US PCE inflation and Americans' income and consumption Speeches...
Markets are making a slow start to the holiday weekend, which means some markets will be closed today The Nikkei closed the session at 0.5% plus,...
The session in Europe passed today in a mostly moderately positive mood, with most benchmarks closing on a positive note. The DAX and CAC40 closed the...
The most famous meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is currently gaining 13%. Yesterday, Elon Musk made a reference to the PayPal logo, stating that the history...
