Regional Kansas City Fed and Chicago PMI show further decline
Today we knew two more US regional indices from Chicago and Kansas region. Both showed further cooling, falling much below markets expectations. US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Today we knew two more US regional indices from Chicago and Kansas region. Both showed further cooling, falling much below markets expectations. US...
Gold is back above $2200 per ounce today and is about $17 from the historic highs set on March 20. Nevertheless, if the price closed at the current price...
Wall Street contracts gain on the last day of this quarter and week USDIDX remains slightly stronger at the start of the session Yields on 10-year...
02:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for March: Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 79.4; forecast...
Jungheinrich releases its annual results Deutsche Bank downgrades DHL shares General market situation Thursday's session on European...
Final US GDP report for Q4 2023 was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. This was the third release of the data, therefore it was not expected to show any major...
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data for January: GDP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM; Average Weekly Earnings:...
The IBEX 35 (SPA35) index is the biggest gainer among the major Western European stock market benchmarks in March, outperforming Italy's FTSE MIB (ITA40). Rate...
Sell-off on EURUSD continues. The main currency pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below 1.10 area around three weeks ago and has been...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some elevated volatility this afternoon. This is because data from the United States and Canada will be released....
European indices open little changed GDP data from US and Canada Speeches from ECB Panetta and ECB Villeroy European indices launched today's...
German retail sales data for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an increase compared to January, but also a...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.22% higher, Nasdaq added 0.51% and small-cap Russell 2000 surged...
Wall Street indexes experienced modest gains today, following a series of slight declines. The S&P 500 is close to yesterday's close, remaining...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) drops around 4% today and tests $1.70 per MMBTu area, marked with 61.8% retracement of the latest upward impulse. NATGAS...
U.S. index futures experience a mixed session U.S. Dollar (USD) gains 0.11% at the time of publication Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds fall to 4.21% On...
FedEx reported fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings last Thursday Sales missed expectations but profits surprised to the upside Big margin expansion in key Express...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 3.165M; forecast -0.700M; previous -1.952M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Chinese index futures (CHN.cash) did not react optimistically to Chinese President Xi's meeting with representatives of key US companies.Xi met with...
DE40 knocks out new historic highs Deutsche Bank and Zalando at the top of the DAX index Barclays optimistic on Airbus shares Overall market...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator