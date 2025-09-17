🚩CHN.cash loses 1% amid Xi meeting with US business leaders 📉
Chinese index futures (CHN.cash) did not react optimistically to Chinese President Xi's meeting with representatives of key US companies.Xi met with...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Chinese index futures (CHN.cash) did not react optimistically to Chinese President Xi's meeting with representatives of key US companies.Xi met with...
DE40 knocks out new historic highs Deutsche Bank and Zalando at the top of the DAX index Barclays optimistic on Airbus shares Overall market...
The session on APAC markets brought an activation of market bulls on the USDJPY pair, who increased their bets on further weakness in the Japanese yen....
- Sweden, Riskbank interest rate decision. Actual: 4%. Forecast: 4%. Earlier: 4%. Riksbank Says Likely Policy Rate Can Be Cut In May Or June...
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Riskbank decision, Eurozone business climate data and EIA data in focus European...
Sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets proved mixed today. Japan and India were particularly good, with indices there posting 0.75% gains. Chinese markets...
Cocoa reached $10 000 per ton today, another record high for this agricultural commodity. After breaking through this level there was a slight correction,...
Gold is testing the $2200 per ounce level for the third time in recent days, but is unlikely to close above that level today. Gains took place today during...
According to official reports, shipments of Apple's iPhones in China fell by about 33% in February compared to the previous year, continuing a downward...
Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March was released at 2:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show no change compared to February, with the index...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will offer U.S. customers a one-month free trial of its driver-assist technology called Full Self-Driving (FSD). The action is largely...
Cocoa Cocoa reaches $10,000 per ton, after starting trading at $4,200 at the beginning of this year However, Citi indicates that the increases...
Stoke Therapeutics shares gain 78% after test results Morgan Stanley boosts sentiment around Seagate shares Wall Street indices started...
- US, durable goods orders for February. Headline. Actual: +1,4% MoM. Expected: +1.2% MoM. Previous: -6.2% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: +0,5%...
DE40 knocks out new ATH Rheinmetall gains nearly 2% Norma Group presents forecasts for 2024 Overall market situation: Tuesday's session...
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR.US), which manufactures and tests semiconductors used, among other things, in the electric car market, has revised its 2024 forecasts...
Rally on the cocoa market shows no signs of easing. Front-month cocoa futures (COCOA) jumped above $10,000 per ton for the first time in history today....
GBP ticked lower after Catherine Mann, member of the Bank of England, hinted in a speech that markets may be pricing in too many rate cuts. However, these...
Last week was marked with USD strengthening, but this trend is being tested this week. Taking a look at EURUSD chart at H4 interval, we can see that the...
European indices set to open flat or slightly higher US Conference Board consumer confidence data Spanish GDP revision, US durable goods orders European...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator