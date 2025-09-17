Read more
⏬US100 down 1% during Fed press conference

17 September 2025

Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...

BREAKING: Fed cuts interest rates by 25bp as expected; EURUSD gains! 💲📌

17 September 2025

07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...

📉EURUSD down 0.15% ahead of FOMC

17 September 2025

At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...

26 March 2024
25 March 2024
22 March 2024

