Morning wrap (26.03.2024)
Wall Street indices traded mostly lower yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.41% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.27%. Small-cap Russell...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Wall Street indices traded mostly lower yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.41% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.27%. Small-cap Russell...
The first trading session of a new week was rather calm. However, we saw large moves on some markets Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P...
On the wave of huge gains seen on cryptocurrencies during today's session, nearly 23% upside is seen on MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) shares. Overall, this...
Bitcoin experienced another wave of buying in the afternoon during the Wall Street cash trading session. The most famous cryptocurrency extended gains...
Fisker (FSR.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is plunging over 20% today. Company said that a large automaker with whom it was in talks over a potential...
The beginning of the new trading week starts with a significant surge on Bitcoin market. The most popular cryptocurrency is trading almost 4% higher on...
US new home sales data for February was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an increase from 661k units in January to 675k units...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US500 continues pull back from all-time highs AMD, Intel and Microsoft drops on China ban Wall Street indices...
Boeing (BA.US) Chairman and CEO Dave Calhoun plans to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, the company announced today before the opening of the session...
Most indices in Europe open lower DAX is trading 0.20% lower at the level of 18470 points The Euro is not recording significant changes in the...
Today, the minutes from the latest Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting were published. However, the minutes did not provide any additional interesting information...
Throughout the past week, we've observed moments of high volatility in the markets. In the foreign exchange market, the decisions made by the Central...
Last week, which was exceptionally busy, we learned about several important macroeconomic publications and central bank decisions. This week will be less...
Wall Street indices closed Friday with minimal changes. The SP500 lost only 0.14% to 5230 points, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.10% to 18340 points....
Despite a lower opening in the cash session, U.S. indexes are recovering losses throughout the day. US500 consolidates at highs around 5,300 points,...
Today, Nvidia (NVDA.US) sees a 3.30% increase to $945 per share, inching closer to the $1000 per share barrier. Investor optimism is fueled by new products...
Shares of companies related to the medical marijuana market are seeing euphoric gains today. Shares of Tilray (TLRY.US), Canopy Growth (CGC.US), Aurora...
Today, cocoa gains 5.40%, reaching new record levels. At the time of publication, the price for a ton of cocoa is nearly 9,000 USD, and the outlook for...
US500 and US100 slightly lose at the beginning of the session US Dollar (USD) one of the stronger currencies today US bond yields fall to 4.20% The...
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin continues its decline, after ETFs saw a net outflow of nearly $2 billion over the past few days. Tuesday's rebound...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator