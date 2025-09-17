Tesla loses 3,5% over China demand concerns and production cuts 📉
Tesla (TSLA.US) is losing more than 3% ahead of the U.S. market opening, after the EV maker decided to cut production in China to 5 days a week, down from...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Canadian retail sales report for January was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show decline in headline as well as core retail sales...
DE40 in the local highs zone Adidas will no longer be the main sponsor of the German national team after 77 years Unsuccessful start to Douglas...
Major central banks opened the door to rate cuts this week, this triggered an ‘everything rally’, and stocks are on course for their best week...
Chinese equities were top underperformers in the region during the final Asia-Pacific session of the week. HSCEI futures (CHN.cash) were dropping as much...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of sentiment indices for March at 9:00 am GMT today. Report was expected to show a small improvement in headline...
European indices open lower Speeches from ECB and Fed members German IFO data for March, Canadian retail sales for January Major European indices...
UK retail sales report for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show a drop in headline and core measures, on year-over-year...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading at record highs, but off the daily highs. S&P 500 gained 0.32%, Dow Jones moved 0.68% higher...
Wall Street extended post-FOMC jump into the second day, with S&P 500 gaining 0.4%, Dow Jones adding 0.7%, Nasdaq trading 0.3% higher and small-cap...
Bitcoin, world's most famous cryptocurrency, drops almost 3% today, breaking below the $66,000 mark. The move looks to be a driven by profit taking...
USDCHF is making a big move today as US dollar is the best performing major currency, while Swiss franc is the top underperformer. The pair is up 1.4%...
SILVER rallied on Wednesday evening following FOMC decision. Dovish reaction of the markets was somewhat puzzling given that new FOMC forecasts were rather...
Paramount Global (PARA.US) is dropping 5% today and is one of the worst performing stocks in Russell 1000, the index of 1000 largest public US companies....
News of a U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation targeting Apple (AAPL.US) caused the giant's stock to lose nearly 3% today and is one of the...
Intel (INTC.US) was awarded massive financing under US Chips and Science Act. Company will receive almost $20 billion in grants and loans to expand semiconductor...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to...
Flash PMI indices for March from the United States were released today at 1:45 pm GMT. Report was expected to show small deterioration in manufacturing...
Wall Street reaches new record highs after FOMC decision US100 breaks above the upper limit of triangle pattern Earnings reports from Micron Technology,...
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for March: actual 3.2; forecast -2.6; previous 5.2; Prices: actual...
