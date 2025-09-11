Three markets to watch next week (28.07.2025)
Although last week was relatively calm in terms of market volatility, it was far from a “summer lull.” Ahead lies the potential implementation...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she had a positive phone conversation with President Trump and plans to meet with him...
Wall Street opened Friday’s session with modest gains after the US500 and US100 indexes set new record highs on Thursday. At the time of publication,...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June: Durable Goods Orders: actual -9.3% MoM; forecast -10.4% MoM; previous 16.5%...
Gold prices are experiencing their third consecutive session of declines, marking what could be the longest losing streak since late April/early May. The...
Intel (INTC.US) shares fell after its quarterly results, primarily due to the announcement of mass layoffs (15% of total employment, approximately 15,000–24,000...
European equities edge lower on Friday, as investor caution builds ahead of the final weekend before EU-US trade negotiations conclude. The EU50 dips 0.2%,...
The British pound loses momentum at the end of the week following the easing of tensions between Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell (GBPUSD: -0.25%)....
EURUSD pulls back by nearly 0.1% following the release of the ECB's updated inflation forecasts. According to the latest survey, the inflation forecast...
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for July: actual 88.6; forecast 89.0; previous 88.4; Following...
After a macro-heavy Thursday, Friday’s economic calendar looks relatively calm, especially following the release of key data from Japan (Tokyo CPI)...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 0.9% MoM; forecast 1.2% MoM; previous -2.8%...
Wall Street closed with mixed results yesterday. The S&P 500 (+0.07%) and Nasdaq (+0.18%) reached new record highs at the close, while the DJIA...
Wall Street sentiment remains mixed as investors react differently to key earnings reports. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are currently up around 0.3%,...
IBM (IBM.US) presented its Q2 results yesterday after market close. Although most of the results exceeded expectations, the key software segment significantly...
Wall Street struggles to find direction as numerous earnings drag indices in different directions. S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 0.3% from yesterday’s...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 23B (Forecast 27B, Previous 46B)
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for July: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54.6; previous 52.9; S&P...
The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep all of its key interest rates unchanged (deposit rate: 2%; refinancing rate: 2.15%), citing easing...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,955K; forecast 1,960K; previous 1,951K; Initial...
