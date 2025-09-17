DE40: DAX opens at record levels but reduces part of the gains during the session 🔎
European indexes are experiencing a mixed session Sentiment is supported by a strong finish in yesterday’s U.S. session The Euro is having...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. Bank was expected to keep rates unchanged at 5.25% for the fifth meeting...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. Economists were expecting rates to stay...
08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Services PMI: actual 47.8; forecast 48.8; previous 48.4; HCOB France...
Today, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained over 2.00%, confirming a breakthrough of the record level of 40,000 points. The index has recorded its 7th consecutive...
The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.50%, surprising the market, which had anticipated that SNB would...
The Bank of England will make a decision on interest rates The Central Bank of Turkey will also publish its decision Preliminary PMI data for the...
Wall Street indexes closed at record levels following the Fed's decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's conference. The S&P 500 gained...
Wall Street indices climbed to fresh record highs after FOMC decision and Powell's presser. S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Dow Jones gains 0.9%,...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Policy statement contained no major changes compared to January's...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations, and issued a economic projections that can be described as hawkish....
FOMC announce monetary policy decision today at 6:00 pm GMT. Fed funds rate was left unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations....
Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm GMT. Market expects interest rates to be left unchanged,...
GOLD, as well as other precious metals, has been trading higher earlier today, in spite of US dollar strengthening. However, gains started to be erased...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 2:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a drop in headline...
Wall Street indices open little changed ahead of Fed decision US100 trades near 18,360 pts resistance zone Intel gains after being award big grants...
Today's inflation data from the UK turned out to be slightly softer than expected and confirmed the broader downward trend. As a result, the market...
Shares of US-based data center REIT, Equinix (EQIX.US) loses as much as 6% after a report from the short-seller activist fund, Hindenburg Research, which...
DE40 in the zone of local highs Kering spoils sentiment in Europe nvestors await FOMC decision (06:00 pm GMT) General market situation: Wednesday's...
Traders are awaiting a policy decision announcement from the Federal Reserve, scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT today. Markets are expecting rates to be left unchanged...
