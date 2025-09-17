Economic calendar: FOMC decision in the market spotlight
Mixed opening of session in Europe: DAX and EU50 lose, FTSE gains Luxury sector under pressure, Kering (KER.FR) listings halted after Gucci sales...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Yesterday, after the close of the European session, Kering (KER.FR), one of the largest representatives of the European fashion market, provided its preliminary...
UK CPI YoY: 3.4% vs 3.5% exp. and 4% previously Core CPI YoY: 4.5% vs 4.6% exp. and 5.1% previously (-0.6% MoM vs -0.9% MoM previously) UK PPI...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in a good mood, with Nvidia managing to resist profit taking and managing to gain more than 1%, returning...
The Bank of Japan has decided to raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years. This move comes after a strong increase in wages following negotiations...
The US500 is struggling today for the highest close ever. On March 14, the contract opened higher than the current price, but this was due to a rollover....
Today we had the publication of CPI inflation from Canada, which fell far below expectations. How did today's data turn out? CPI inflation fell...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares are gaining more than 10% in today's session following reports that the store chain is trying to go public and become a private...
Wall Street drops in early Tuesday session Technology companies spoil investor sentiment Bitcoin sell-off wears Coinbase and Microstrategy stocks...
Oil Oil clearly gains in response to the extension of voluntary cuts by the OPEC+ group for the second quarter of this year On the other hand,...
Canadian CPI NSA (M/M) Feb: 0.3% (est 0.6%; prev 0.0%) - CPI (Y/Y) Feb: 2.8% (est 3.1%; prev 2.9%) - CPI Core Median (Y/Y) Feb: 3.1% (est 3.3%; prev...
US housing market data for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small increase in building permits compared to January...
Markets in Italy and Spain lead gains, Polish WIG20 drops sharply Fraport presents its results and publishes forecasts for the new year General...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant declines, with bitcoin's discount from its historical highs reaching nearly 15%. The altcoins...
German ZEW economic research institute release a new set of its economic sentiment indices at 10:00 am GMT today. Data for March was expected to show an...
While markets' attention was mostly on Bank of Japan during the Asia-Pacific session, it was not the only central bank that announced a decision today....
The Bank of the Japan increased its key interest rate from -0.1% to a range of 0%-0.1% as wages have increased after higher than expected consumer prices...
The macroeconomic calendar today was quite interesting. However, most of the significant events took place in the first part of the day, including the...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session on the second day of the week. Indices in Japan, Australia, and Singapore are...
The new week begins mixed on Wall Street. On one hand, stock indices are gaining momentum driven by technology companies and the Nvidia GTC conference....
