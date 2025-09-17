According to Nikkei BoJ is about end yield curve control and ETF purchases 🔔
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is reportedly planning to end its yield curve control and purchases of risk assets, including Japanese stock exchange-traded funds...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
According to informed sources reached by Bloomberg News, Apple (AAPL.US) is in talks regarding the integration of Google's (GOOGL.US) flagship AI model,...
Starting from Friday, March 22, Tesla (TSLA.US) will increase the prices of Model Y cars in Europe and from April 1 in the USA. Prices in the USA will...
U.S. indexes open up as much as 1.00% higher. Technology companies are again the leaders in growth. Apple and Alphabet about potential AI Gemini...
While there are a number of central bank rate decision scheduled for this week, it seems that Bank of Japan decision tomorrow during the Asia-Pacific session...
During the last week, the euro ended up losing some strength against the U.S dollar. However, at this moment, the price is testing an important technical...
European indices trade higher DE40 remains near all-time highs Thyssenkrupp jumps on Bloomberg report Major European stock market indices trade...
CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. As this was a revision to an already-released flash release, no major...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap and continued to gain during the Asia-Pacific session. The move...
European indices open slightly higher Final CPI data from euro area Rate decisions from Fed, BoJ and others this week European indices launched...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week - Nikkei rallied 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1%, Kospi moved 0.7% higher and...
Yesterday's jump on US natural gas prices (NATGAS) turned out to be short-lived. NATGAS is plunging over 5% today, erasing all of yesterday's gains...
The next week on the markets is all about central banks. Traders will be offered rate decision from Fed, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and Reserve Bank...
Groupon (GRPN.US) is one of the worst performing US stock today, dropping almost 30%. Slump comes in response to release of Q4 2023 earnings report. The...
Geron (GERN.US), US biotechnology company, is surging almost 100% today! Share price surge comes in response to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory...
Copper rose above $9,000 per ton for the first time since April 2023. Investors are pricing in the risk of mining and production shutdowns at China's...
Flash report from University of Michigan for March was released today at 2:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show headline Consumer Sentiment index staying...
Wall Street indices open lower US500 drops below 50-hour moving average Cardlytics surges 60% after Q4 earnings Wall Street indices launched...
US industrial production report for February was released today at 1:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show no growth in industrial production compared...
Regional New York Fed index came in -20 vs -7 exp.and -2.40 previously signalling unexpected cooling off in economy US export prices rose MoM by...
