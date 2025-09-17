Chart of the day - EURUSD (15.03.2024)
The EURUSD pair saw a massive sell-off yesterday, fueled by the strengthening of the dollar and a rise in 10-year US bond yields. It was caused by another...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
The market is focused on the situation of the Bank of Japan, which once again faced a possible policy change Contracts for European indices open slightly...
The Japanese yen is strengthening, and the USDJPY pair has chugged again after the Kyodo news agency reported a negotiated 5% wage hike by Japanese unions....
After yesterday's mixed session on Wall Street, sentiment in the Asian session was mostly weak. China's Hang Seng and Korea's KOSPI lost...
Wall Street indexes are trading lower today, though the declines are not significant. The S&P 500 is down 0.30% to 5150 points, while the Nasdaq100...
The EURUSD currency pair loses nearly 0.6% today, after PPI inflation and jobless claims data supported the U.S. dollar. ECB member Luis de Guindos indicated...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares are down over 11.50% today following yesterday's announcement by the company that Kevin Plank, the founder, will return...
Today's session for American tech companies is showing mixed sentiments. The Nasdaq100 spot index is down by nearly 0.4% today, driven mainly by the...
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is losing about 3% today and has fallen below $71,000. The broader crypto market's declines coincide with today's...
U.S. markets open slightly in the red Dollar relatively strong at the beginning of the session Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds gain to 4.27% The...
Natural gas storage, according to the EIA report, fell by 9 million cubic feet (bcf) compared to the expected decrease of 2 bcf and a decline of 40 bcf...
In the fourth year of a market deficit, the cocoa crisis seems to be deepening, with futures gaining today 5% today, reaching new historic highs. African...
DE40 drops ahead of Wall Street open Rheinmetall optimistic about outlook for new year Overall market situation: Thursday's trading session...
Oracle jumps almost 12% after fiscal-Q3 earnings The biggest single-day jump since December 2021 Results show big increase in demand Company expects...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are trading down more than 1% ahead of the U.S. market open after executives at UXL, which is backed by Intel (INTC.US), Alphabet...
US PPI inflation report for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. The report was of second-importance, as the more important CPI data was already...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for February: Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM; previous -1.1%...
Bloomberg reports that Hungarian cabinet decided to send back a contested change in central bank's law for further consultations as policymakers seek...
A lot of markets' attention is on Japan recently, as there are more and more signs suggesting that Bank of Japan will exit negative interest rates...
EUR took a hit this morning following comments from Yannis Stournaras, Governor of Bank of Greece and member of ECB Governor Council. Stournaras made a...
