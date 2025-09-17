Economic calendar: Retail sales and PPI data from the United States
European indice set to open little changed Retail sales and PPI data from the United States Speeches from ECB members European index futures...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
European indice set to open little changed Retail sales and PPI data from the United States Speeches from ECB members European index futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones gained 0.10%, Nasdaq declined 0.54% and small-cap...
- Wage negotiations in Japan are underway. Speculation is rife that major corporations are set to raise wages by up to 5%, which would be one of the biggest...
Wage negotiations are underway this week. It is already clear that major corporations are to make pay raises of at least 5%, with one of the largest hikes...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) shares are losing 8.5% during the Wednesday's trading session following the release of its annual sales guidance, which was below...
Nvidia is the clear leader in the hardware vendor segment in the development of artificial intelligence and cloud. GPU card market share exceeds 80% The...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: Actual: -1.5400M; forecast 0.900M; previous 1.367M; Gasoline Inventories:...
Wall Street slightly drops early in Wednesday's session Wells Fargo recommendation bears Tesla shares more than 2.5% lower ZIM Integrated...
After almost two years of languishing on the US stock market, we lived to see an IPO that the whole world, not just the financial world, is talking about....
European indices trade higher on Wednesday DE40 tests 18,000 pts area Zalando surges 14% on 2023 results and strong guidance European stock...
Industrial production in eurozone fall down -6.7% YoY vs -3% exp. and 1.2% growth previously On monthly basis industrial production came in -3.2%...
The Chinese stock market is experiencing a notable rebound in recent weeks. After a period of struggle, key benchmarks like the Hang Seng Tech Index and...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is fairly light in terms of publications. There are no scheduled events that could impact the global market. In the...
08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP data for January: Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change: actual -0.1%; forecast -0.1%; previous -0.3%; GDP:...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording positive trading session. The Korean KOSPI gains 0.50%, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 is...
US CPI inflation came in higher than expectations at 3.2% y/y and core inflation at 3.8% y/y. Core inflation is up 0.4% m/m, for the second month in...
Bitcoin's fall near $70,000 has caused a pullback among most altcoins, but so far the level is defended, and Microstrategy (MSTR.US) shares are resisting...
Shares of Chicago-based agriculture and nutrition giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are gaining nearly 5% today, as the company announced that it has...
Oracle has announced its fiscal third-quarter results for 2024, which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company is among the beneficiaries of the...
US100 gains more than 0.5%; higher-than-forecast inflation didn't spoil sentiment on indexes Large-cap contracts and AI demand drive Oracle (ORCL.US)...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator