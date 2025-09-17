Oil still strong despite Putin remarks 📊
Oil is now at higher levels than just a few hours ago, even despite Putin's recent statements to Interfax news agency. Putin indicated that he supports...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil is now at higher levels than just a few hours ago, even despite Putin's recent statements to Interfax news agency. Putin indicated that he supports...
The CPI report surprised with slightly higher readings than expected. Core inflation rose for the second consecutive month by 0.4% m/m against expectations...
Oil There has been an export ban on all fuel exports from Russia since March 1, 2024. The ban is set to last for 6 months and aims to stabilize prices...
US CPI inflation data for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a slowdown in core price growth as well as headline...
European indices trade higher DE40 tests short-term resistance in the 17,820 pts area Wacker Chemie gains after Q1 forecasts European stock...
USD is trading higher against EUR, GBP and JPY today as investors await release of a key piece of US data. US CPI inflation report for February is scheduled...
Today's Asia-Pacific session has been upbeat, with the majority of indices from the region trading higher. The biggest gains could be spotted on Chinese...
European indices opened higher today US CPI report for February in the spotlight GBP drops after weak UK jobs data for January European...
UK labor market report for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an employment gain, although smaller than in December,...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.41% lower and small-cap Russell 2000 declined...
Wall Street indices have recovered from earlier declines and are trading little changed on the day. S&P 500 trades flat, Dow Jones gains 0.1%, Nasdaq...
GBPJPY is one of the major pairs that experiences the biggest downward move today. Pair drops around 0.4% to 188.25 area - the lowest level in a month....
Moderna (MRNA.US) is the best performing company in S&P 500 index today, gaining around 9% at press time. Gains were triggered by the announcement...
Meta Platforms (META.US) drops 5% today and is one of the worst performing S&P 500 companies. This is the biggest single-day drop for the company since...
The beginning of a new trading week on the global financial markets have been calm so far. Some bigger moves could be spotted on equities from Asia-Pacific...
European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Peter Kazimir emphasized the need for caution before implementing a rate cut, suggesting that the...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 trades near 18,000 pts Boeing drops after downbeat weekend reports Wall Street indices launched the first...
According to the latest information, MicroStrategy (MSTR.US), founded by Michael Saylor, has invested an additional approximately $821.7 million in purchasing...
Falling session at the beginning of the week Lufthansa warns of cabin crew strikes Dividends boost LEG Immobilien shares Overall market situation: This...
The euro continues to appreciate against the US dollar, having reached relative lows on the 14th of February 2024. However, as can be seen in the chart...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator