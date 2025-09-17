Chart of the day - Ethereum (11.03.2024)
Ethereum gains 3.20% and breaks above the $4,000 level two days before the Dencun update. Although in recent days the returns on Ethereum have exceeded...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
There are no major macroeconomic releases ahead of us today that could affect global market volatility. However, this week investors will get to know some...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a mixed session at the start of the week. Japan's Nikkei loses as much as 2.20%, Australia's S&P/ASX...
Wall Street ends the week with minor declines. At the time of publication, the US500 is losing 0.40% to 45140 points, while the US100 is trading...
NFP with a big revision Today's NFP report showed another strong gain in US employment. Full-time job growth reached 275,000, following a very strong...
Bitcoin is reaching the US$70,000 level, although some have speculated that this level will not be reached until the end of March. Bitcoin's price...
Wall Street indices open higher US100 fully recovers from Tuesday's sell-off Earnings reports from Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, Marvell Technology...
Canadian jobs data for February was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an over-20k increase in total employment, as well as an...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for February: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 275K; forecast 198K; previous 229K; Private...
German DAX slips ahead of NFP reading HelloFresh shares lose 42% after reporting lower-than-expected annual forecasts Overall market situation: This...
Release of the official US jobs report for February - NFP report - is a key macro event of the day. Data will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected...
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum is trading up nearly 2.5% today and continues the dynamic upward movement initiated in late January. Bitcoin...
Indexes in Europe open higher Weaker German industrial data, market awaits Eurozone GDP revision Attention focuses on US non-farm employment Today's...
Germany industrial production seasonally adjusted (for January) came in -5.5% YoY vs -4.8% exp. and -3.13% previously (MoM 1% vs 0.6% exp. and -2% previously) German...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended with gains in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices, which gained 1.56% and 1.01%, respectively....
Thursday's session was favorable for Wall Street investors. U.S. indices gained over 1.00% and are approaching historical highs again. The...
On Thursday, semiconductor stocks generally are recording decent gains, as the sector awaits earnings reports from major players including Broadcom (AVGO.US)....
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, following his recent address to the House Financial Services...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -40B (Forecast -37B, Previous -96B) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas in...
Wall Street opens higher near record levels The US Dollar (USD) depreciates Yields on U.S. bonds remains unchanged On Thursday, U.S. indices...
