BREAKING: ECB leaves rates unchanged 📌
ECB Deposit Rate Actual 4% (Forecast 4%, Previous 4.00%) ECB Interest Rate Actual 4.5% (Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.50%) The Governing Council...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Super Micro Computer surges on S&P 500 inclusion Stock rallies to a fresh record high Shares gained over 1200% since start of 2023 AI-demand...
Hugo Boss shares under pressure after presenting new forecasts Bernstein analysts downgrade rating on Bayer shares Overall market situation: European...
US Challenger report on job cut announcements for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report showed job cuts at 84,638 thousand for the previous...
Japanese yen is in the spotlight this morning, with USDJPY dropping to the 148.00 area - the lowest level in a month. There is a number of factors in play...
EURJPY is plunging 0.9% today, amid a spike in Japanese yen and a pullback in euro. Japanese yen received support from wage data. Growth in Japanese...
European indices open lower ECB expected to hold rates unchanged Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress European indices launched...
German factory orders data for January was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deep 6% month-over-month plunge in orders...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher but off the session highs. S&P 500 gained 0.51%, Dow Jones moved 0.20% higher and Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices trade higher today, erasing part of yesterday's sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.5%, Dow Jones trades 0.2% higher, Nasdaq jumps...
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) plunge over 40% today. Stock has been trading lower since the start of today's trading but declines...
US-listed shares of JD.com (JD.US), Chinese e-commerce company, are rallying around-15% today. Company reported Q4 2023 earnings today ahead of the Wall...
The first day of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimonies in Congress turned out to be a non-event. Text of the testimony, which was released at 1:30...
US Department of Energy issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in headline crude...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for January: actual 8.863M; forecast 8.800M; previous 8.889M; JOLTS data...
Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 5% level, in line with expectations. USDCAD loses after BoC decision.
Wall Street indices open higher US100 climbs back above 18,000 pts mark Earnings reports from CrowdStrike, FootLocker, ChargePoint and Nordstrom Powell...
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of The United Kingdom, gives independent analysis of the UK's finances, as an executive non-departmental...
Text of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimony was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Below are key takeaways from the speech: Ongoing progress...
US ADP report (February): 140 k vs 150 k exp. and 107 k previously The private sector US jobs report showed goods-producing jobs up 30,000,...
