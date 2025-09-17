EURUSD above key resistance as macro readings from Europe signal improvement
Today's eurozone retail sales reading YoY showed a decline of -1% vs. -1.3% expected and -0.8% previously On MoM basics, retail sales rose 0.1%...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Today's eurozone retail sales reading YoY showed a decline of -1% vs. -1.3% expected and -0.8% previously On MoM basics, retail sales rose 0.1%...
The world's largest container ship operator, Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) faces a number of logistical challenges, which led the company to recently...
European indices are trading higher The DAX is up about 0.20%, returning above 17,700 points EURUSD is up 0.17% to the level of 1.087 Today's...
Chinese stock indices, including HK.cash and CHN.cash are gaining more than 2% during today's session following further dovish comments from the Chinese...
Cocoa futures have been in a dynamic uptrend for several months, but at levels near $6500 per ton, strong sellers activity has once again emerged recently....
The recent days have been very volatile in the cryptocurrency market. Yesterday, Bitcoin broke its historic all-time high (ATH), momentarily surpassing...
Today is rich in several interesting macroeconomic publications and events, which may increase volatility on both European and global markets. In the first...
Indexes from Asia and the Pacific mostly record an uptrend session despite a weaker session on Tuesday at Wall Street. The Japanese Nikkei...
Sentiment in the US remains weak today, with investors taking profits after a powerful rally. The US100 index loses nearly 1.74%, the US500 loses more...
Weaker ISM services reading paradoxically failed to improve sentiment on Wall Street Broadcom, Intel and Salesforce lead tech companies' declines Sharp...
Gold (GOLD) futures are trading close to 0.7% higher today, and although they have already retreated more than $10 from their intraday peak at $2142, we...
Following Bitcoin's sharp breakout above the historic $69,000 barrier, the popular cryptocurrency has initiated a deeper downward correction. At the...
Bitcoin, which is the most popular and largest cryptocurrency by capitalisation, broke through its milestone today. Breaking through the US$69,000 barrier...
- US, non-manufacturing ISM for February. Actual: 52.6 Expected: 53.0. Previous: 53.4 - US, factory orders for January. Actual: -3.6%...
Wall Street drops in early Tuesday session Apple shares extend declines amid lower sales in China Investors await release of ISM data and durable...
Shares of Target (TGT.US) are gaining nearly 8.5% ahead of the opening of today's trading session on Wall Street following the release of better-than-expected...
Gold Gold recorded the highest close in history on Monday and the first one above $2,100 per ounce Gold and other precious metals jumped on Friday,...
European indices trade lower DE40 tests lower limit of market geometry Redcare Pharmacy jumps on 2024 guidance European stock market indices...
Services PMI indices for February from European countries were released this morning. However, the majority of the releases were revisions to an already-released...
China is holding its Two Sessions annual meetings of China's National People's Congress and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator