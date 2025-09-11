Gold gains 0.8% ahead of US PPI report 📈
Gold is up nearly 0.8% today, ahead of the August U.S. producer price inflation data, which will be released at 12:30 PM GMT. Silver and platinum are also...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Western European stock exchanges started today's session with gains, following the positive sentiment from Wall Street. Investors are reacting to weaker...
The strong reaction to TSMC's record results (+2.08%) in Taipei is spreading rapidly to global technologies—before Wall Street opens, there is...
CHN.cash extends this week’s rebound by another 1% despite deflation signaling weakness in the domestic market. The index broke through key resistance...
Around 2 AM, Polish airspace was violated by Russian combat drones, commonly known as "Shahed." Several to a dozen drones entered Polish territory....
On Wednesday, sentiment in Europe is being shaken by the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones and further French political turmoil after Emmanuel...
Futures on U.S. and European indices start the day with cautious gains (US100, US500: +0.1%; EU50 and US30 flat). Apple (AAPL.US) extends...
U.S. index futures are trading higher despite an alarmingly large downward revision to labor market data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
U.S. tech giant Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled a range of product updates today, including the iPhone 17, new AirPods, and the latest generation of its smartwatches....
The September edition of the STEO (Short-Term Energy Outlook) report highlights a decrease in oil prices, increased inventories, and growing OPEC+ activity,...
Silver prices are falling more than 1% today, despite a lower than expected BLS data revision, signalling a weakening US economy. Despite weak jobs revision...
Cocoa futures (COCOA) traded on ICE are up over 2% today, following a sharp sell-off that pushed prices down to around $7,100, triggering technical support....
Redbook US same-store sales rose by 6.6% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 6 after a 6.5% year-over-year increase in the previous month. The...
16:00 Bureau of Labor Statistics - Preliminary Benchmark Payrolls Revision: Published: -911k (Expected: -682k Previous: -818k) The revision...
Oracle (ORCL.US), a cloud services giant, is a company that has built its position over decades primarily on databases and enterprise software, and today...
The stock exchanges in the USA started the day on a slightly positive note – they are also recording slight gains today. Investors remain cautious,...
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index ticked up by 0.5 points in August, landing at 100.8 — nearly 3 points above its long-term 52-year average...
