BREAKING: ECB keeps interest rates unchanged 📌
ECB Deposit Rate: Actual 2.00% (Forecast 2%, Previous 2.00%) EURUSD holds steadily after well-anticipated move from the ECB. According...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
ECB Deposit Rate: Actual 2.00% (Forecast 2%, Previous 2.00%) EURUSD holds steadily after well-anticipated move from the ECB. According...
The central bank approaches today's decision in a clear "wait-and-see" mode, having engaged in a distinct rate-cutting cycle since June 2024....
Thursday's session in European markets is bringing mixed investor sentiment. US President Trump announced plans to introduce direct tariffs on countries,...
Preliminary PMI for Services: 51.2 (52.9 expected; 52.8 previously) Preliminary PMI for Manufacturing: 48.2 (48 expected; 47.7 previously) The British...
Germany: Preliminary PMI for Manufacturing: 49.2 (expected: 49.5; previously: 49.0) Preliminary PMI for Services: 50.1 (expected: 50;...
S&P 500 Hits New Record Highs Amid Robust Earnings and Trade Optimism On July 23, 2025, the S&P 500 index achieved a new historical high, concluding...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is rather extensive. Already during the Asian trading session, we received solid PMI readings from Australia and a decline...
The situation in the Asian market appears solid, though not as robust as yesterday. CH.cash gained 0.4%, while JAP225 rose by 0.2%. US index...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) has released its Q2 2025 results. The company surpassed expectations in all key aspects of its financial report, reporting higher...
Tesla's Q2 2025 Financial Results Tesla's second-quarter 2025 financial performance painted a mixed picture, revealing both challenges...
Sentiments in the European, American and Asian markets were very positive as investors reacted to new reports on tariffs. Donald Trump announced...
NATGAS in the US is retreating quite significantly following new weather forecasts, which indicate that temperatures could drop significantly in early...
The US100 is limiting earlier gains because, according to one European Union diplomat, if the United States does not agree to impose 15% tariffs on imports...
US and EU are reportedly close in on 15% tariff deal - sources of Financial Times. The report of FT added that Brussels could agree to the so-called...
Today, after market close, Alphabet (GOOGL.US), along with Tesla, will kick off the earnings season for the "Magnificent Seven" companies. This...
Tesla continues to ignite strong opinions – some view it as a leader in the technology and AI revolution, while others see it as an "ordinary"...
United States – EIA report: Eia crude oil inventories actual -3.169m (forecast -1.5m, previous -3.859m) This is very interesting data, clearly...
Existing Home Sales Jun: 3.93M (est 4.00M; prev 4.03M; prev 4.04M) - Existing Home Sales (M/M): -2.7% (est -0.7%; prev 0.8%; prev R 1.0%) - Median...
US stock indices are posting moderate gains on Wednesday as President Donald Trump announced a series of trade agreements, including with Japan and Indonesia....
US Treasury Secretary Bessent’s recent remarks signal a positive shift in global economic relations, particularly regarding China and the EU. Bessent...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator