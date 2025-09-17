Daily Summary: Wall Street rallies at the end of week; US100 at record highs 🚀
Wall Street ends the week in a positive mood at record levels. The US500 gains nearly 0.80% to a level of 5140 points, and the US100 records even...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
After reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, Dell Technologies (DELL.US) shares rose over 28% today, reigniting investor sentiment...
The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has released a new monetary policy report, offering insights into the current economic climate, inflation,...
Fed's Waller, Logan, and Goolsbee presented perspectives that collectively leaned towards a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments, indicating...
Indices gain after market opens The US Dollar dips after ISM data Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds rise to 4.27% The final day of the week...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for February: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 52.2; forecast 51.5; previous...
European indices trade slightly higher DE40 pulls back below 17,800 pts Daimler Truck rallies 13% after Q4 earnings European stock market indices...
Flash CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline as well...
Manufacturing PMI indices for February from Europe were released this morning. Reports were not expected to trigger any major market moves as most of them...
Cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight this week, with most of the attention being paid to Bitcoin. The most famous cryptocurrency rallied to $64,000 earlier...
European indices set for higher opening US manufacturing ISM seen improving in February Revisions of February manufacturing PMI data European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% higher, Nasdaq jumped 0.90% and small-cap...
Wall Street finished the session positively, with the PCE inflation report matching expectations acting as a catalyst for today's gains. The...
German footwear maker Birkenstock (BIRK.US) exceeded analysts' revenue forecasts for the Christmas quarter, but it wasn't enough to sustain Wall...
C3.ai (AI.US) experienced a significant surge in its stock value, rising over 24%, following its announcement of better-than-expected financial results...
Today, cryptocurrencies are witnessing significant gains, fueled by Bitcoin's strong performance and its temporary sideways trend around $62,000. While...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -96B (Forecast -86B, Previous -60B) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas...
Wall Street indices gain Nasdaq100 breaks through 18,000 points US Dollar weakens US Treasury bonds also decline On the fourth trading day...
eBay released Q4 2023 results on Tuesday Stock jumped almost 8% during post-earnings session Sales and profits beat expectations Upbeat outlook...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: Personal Income: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3%...
