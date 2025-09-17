BREAKING: EUR dips after German CPI data
German flash CPI inflation data for February was released today at 1:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting slowdown in headline CPI from 2.9% to 2.6% YoY. However,...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
The U.S. dollar (USDIDX) is gaining slightly ahead of today's release of PCE inflation data (1:30 PM GMT). S&P pointed out that the U.S. economy...
European indices trade higher German DAX climbs above 17,700 pts Earnings reports from MTU Aero Engines, Beiersdorf and Covestro European stock...
NZDJPY is experiencing big moves today as New Zealand dollar is the worst performing G10 currency and Japanese yen is the best performing major currency....
Spanish flash CPI data for February was released today at 8:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline CPI from 3.4% to 2.7% YoY,...
European indices set for a flat opening Inflation data from Europe and the United States Q4 GDP report from Switzerland and Canada European...
German retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Market was expecting a monthly increase in retail sales, as well as a smaller year-over-year...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.17%, Dow Jones finished 0.06% lower, Nasdaq declined 0.55% and small-cap...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but have managed to recover the bulk of losses later on. S&P 500 and Dow Jones now trade...
UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 stock today and drops around 5% on the day. The drop comes after Bloomberg reported that...
The last few minutes in the crypto market saw a massive reversal of the intraday gains seen since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin lost more than 6% in...
Salesforce (CRM.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report (calendar November 2023 - January 2024) today after close of the Wall Street...
Shares of Novavax (NVAX.US) are slumping over 20% today, putting an abrupt end to an upward correction that has pushed the company's share 50% higher...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in crude...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tests near-term support in the 17,935 pts area Crypto stocks jump as Bitcoin breaks above $60,000 Wall...
Bitcoin has gained over 6.0% and has breached the 60,000 USD level, approaching very close to its historic highs from the 2021 bull run. The dynamic growth...
Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND.US), a producer of high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes, are gaining more than 50% today in pre-opening Wall Street trading....
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP Sales (Q4): actual 3.5%; forecast 3.2%; previous 3.6%; GDP Price Index (Q4): actual...
European indices open lower The Euro and the US Dollar are trading higher DAX is unchanged at 17,620 points European indices are opening lower....
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% as expected. However, the Central Bank reduced its forecast peak...
