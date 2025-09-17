Economic calendar: focus on Fed bankers' speeches and US GDP 🔔
Today's economic calendar is fairly light in the first part of the day. However, investors' attention will be focused on the USA during the second...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with slight gains - S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up between 0.10-0.20%. US500 contracts...
The Chinese Hang Seng index gained nearly 1% today, with the Asian session closing in a positive mood. During the European session, we observed a...
Wall Street opens higher on the second day of this week The dollar gains slightly Yields on US bonds drop to 4.30% Futures on indexes...
The consumer sentiment index reading according to the Conference Board in the USA indicated 106.7 points, compared to a forecast of 115 and a revised upward...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session (Wednesday, 1:00 am...
US durable goods orders data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a big drop in headline orders as well as a small...
Natural Gas US natural gas prices (NATGAS) struggle to find direction after futures rollover NATGAS jumped to a 2-week high near $1.865 per MMBTu...
Lowe's (LOW.US) shares are losing nearly 3% ahead of the opening of today's Wall Street session following the release of Q4 2023 results. Although...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE40 jumps above 17,500 pts Duerr gains after providing better-than-expected sales outlook European...
Japanese yen is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. JPY caught a bid following release of Japanese CPI inflation report for January. Data...
European indices launch trading lower US durable goods orders, Conference Board index Earnings reports from Beyond Meat, Ebay and Virgin Galactic European...
Wall Street indices traded lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.13%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly higher but have later erased gains. S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop 0.2% each, Nasdaq trades...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch new week's trading with a big bullish price gap and continued to gain during the Asia-Pacifc session. Gains were...
A significant shift in sentiment towards cryptocurrencies can be spotted in the afternoon today. Bitcoin erased previous losses and jumped almost 5% since...
Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February was release at 3:30 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show the index improving from -27.4 in January to...
US new home sales data for January 2024 was released at 3:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show a month-over-month growth, but it was expected to...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 returns above 18,000 pts Earnings reports from Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza and Fidelity...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US), Warren Buffett's investment firm, is gaining nearly 5.5% on the stock market after reporting better-than-expected quarterly...
