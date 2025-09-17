Top stock reports to watch this week (26.02.2024)
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 is slowly coming to an end. Majority of large US companies have already reported results and the remaining earnings...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
DE40 traded flat in Monday's session; arms sector performs well Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) shares gain ahead of scheduled speech by German Defense Minister...
Bitcoin has been trading above $50,000 for quite some time from where it has a hard time paving the way around $60,000, but the broader crypto market is...
The euro has managed to recover against the US dollar since it hit the support zone marked by 1.072. However, the upward movement later slowed down after...
Futures market signal weaker sentiment on the European session Mixed Friday's session on Wall Street, weaker Chinese indices New home...
Wall Street ended the Friday session in mixed sentiments, with Nasdaq falling 0.37% and flat closed in S&P 500. The "Magnificent Seven"...
Wall Street indices extend gains, although their scale is much smaller than yesterday. S&P 500 gains 0.2% and tests 5,100 pts area. Dow Jones adds...
EURCHF has been trading in a downtrend for some time already. Taking a look at the pair at D1 interval, we can see that the ongoing upward correction has...
Solid earnings report from Nvidia helped revive stock market rally this week, allowing S&P 500 to climb to fresh record highs. The next week looks...
Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Share price rallies almost 60% after US life science company reported...
Wall Street indices open higher S&P 500 futures break above 5,100 pts Earnings from Block, Warner Bros Discovery, Carvana and Booking Holdings Wall...
Exactly two years ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After two years of war, the current situation in the east...
European markets make slight gains at the end of the week Profit-taking on Allianz shares after earnings release Revision of GDP data for Germany...
Recent readings from the Eurozone remain very weak against the backdrop of data from the U.S. economy, with communications indicating that both central...
Proclaimed as the most significant revolution of the 21st century, artificial intelligence is at the heart of contemporary debates from a scientific, ethical,...
11 AM GMT, Ifo Index (Germany) Expectations: 84,1 vs 84 exp. and 83.5 previously Current situation: 86,9 vs 86.8 exp. and 87 previously Business...
European stock market opens slightly lower Ifo data from Germany are the most important macro reading, scheduled today Light calendar of macro...
Germany (final) GDP for Q4 2023 came in -0.4% YoY, in line with expectations and previous data GDP reading (seasonally adjusted) came in -0.2% vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ran to the end in a great sentiment. The Nasdaq100 gained 3.01%,and Nvidia shares rose 16.5% (shares are 1.7%...
Nvidia reported solid earnings for fiscal-Q4 triggering an almost 15% surge in its shares. Company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings,...
