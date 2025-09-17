Nvidia rally sparks tech optimism
Wall Street indices are rallying with S&P 500 reaching a fresh all-time high. Tech sector is the best performer with Nasdaq rallying over 2.5%. Nvidia...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Wall Street indices are rallying with S&P 500 reaching a fresh all-time high. Tech sector is the best performer with Nasdaq rallying over 2.5%. Nvidia...
US stock market indices are rallying today with market sentiment being supported by solid earnings report released by Nvidia yesterday after close of the...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released a weekly report on US oil inventories at 4:00 pm GMT. Report was delayed by a day from usual Wednesday schedule...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories Analysts were expecting a 59 billion cubic feet drop...
Wall Street indices rally after Nvidia earnings US100 tests upper limit of bearish channel Royal Caribbean jumps after boost full-year guidance Wall...
US flash PMI indices for February were released today at 2:45 pm GMT. Market was expecting a small deterioration in manufacturing and services sectors....
US weekly jobless claims report and Canadian retail sales print for December were released at 1:30 pm GMT today. US report showed a lower-than-expected...
European markets make clear gains during Thursday's session DAX on new ATH after higher Nvidia results Mercedes-Benz shares gain after financial...
Walmart reported fiscal-Q4 earnings on Tuesday Results were better all across the board Outlook for fiscal-Q1 and fiscal-2025 in-line with expectations Walmart...
At 12:00 pm GMT, the ECB's Minutes of the last interest rate meeting were published. Here are the most important comments contained in the document: March...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) decided to keep its main interest rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 45.00% at a meeting today. This...
Japan's Nikkei 225 (JAP225 contract) is gaining more than 2% in today's session, breaking above historic ATH recorded in 1989. Japan's economic...
We are after the publication of key PMI index data from France and Germany. The data from France surprised on the upside, but still the indices remain...
European futures indicate a higher opening for the stock market session on the Old Continent. The Nikkei 225 has reached new ATH PMI data and ECB...
Sentiments in the Asia-Pacific markets today were characterized by bullish enthusiasm. Japan, in particular, performed well, with the Nikkei 225 index...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) report, expected by all of Wall Street, beat analysts' forecasts; the company also gave a positive guidance for Q1 2024, potentially...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) results were the most important report for Wall Street for weeks. The Q4 results beat market expectations on both revenues and EPS. Nvidia...
- The trading session on the European equity market brought indecision among investors. Germany's DAX was up 0.29% intraday, France's CAC 40 gained...
Majority sees downside risks too fast Some Fed members see that inflation progression could stall The Fed will at some point decide the future fate...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its Q4 2024 financial report today after the close of trading on Wall Street. The report for the calendar period from November...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator