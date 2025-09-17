💲Dollar weakens ahead of FOMC minutes
The last Fed meeting was received hawkishly as the possibility of an interest rate cut in March was ruled out The Fed then indicated that it wanted...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Precious metals have been in the news again in recent months, linked to new highs for gold above $2,100 per ounce. Looking at the last three years, it...
The strong rebound of gas prices on the day before the rollover is linked to recent announcements from upstream companies in the US. Companies such as...
Wall Street drops early in today's session Wix reports better-than-expected quarterly results Investor attention turns to FOMC Minutes and Nvidia...
European markets gain slightly during Wednesday's session International Flavors' weak earnings put pressure on Symrise shares Fresenius...
Finnish telecommunications company and smartphone maker Nokia (NOKIA.FI) has announced that it is collaborating with Nvidia (NVDA.US) on mobile networks....
The big news on Wednesday was that the UK public sector finances were in good shape for January. The UK recorded its largest ever January surplus at £16.7bn,...
Bitcoin's price slipped below $51,000 again today, and Ethereum's to $2,900; the cryptocurrencies are extending the downward impulse. The altcoins...
HSBC (HSBA.UK) is one of the worst performing stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange today after bank reported a massive 81% slump in Q4 pretax profit....
Wednesday is unquestionably the most interesting day this week from market's perspective. Investors will be offered FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT. The...
European indices open flat or slightly higher FOMC minutes scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT Long-awaited Nvidia earnings to be release after market close European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.60%, Dow Jones moved 0.17% lower, Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today, with sentiment being pressured by weakness in tech shares. S&P 500 drops 0.8%, Dow Jones trades 0.2%...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report after close of the Wall Street session tomorrow. Report for calendar November 2023...
Oil is trading lower today, with Brent (OIL) dropping 1.3% and WTI (OIL.WTI) pulling back 1.5% at press time. While there were no notable news from the...
Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NNOX.US), US medical imagining technology company, are slumping 25% today, erasing a big part of last week's gain. Shares...
NZDUSD has been trading in a bearish price channel recently. While the pair managed to break above it in mid-December 2023 and even reach a textbook target...
Wall Street indices open lower US30 tries to climb back above 23.6% retracement Home Depot drops after fiscal-Q4 earnings Intel and Globalfoundries...
Walmart beat earnings expectations and posted revenue of $173.4bn, up 5.7%, for the fourth quarter, as US consumers showed their might during last year’s...
Rally on the cryptocurrency markets has slowed down recently, but is not stopping. Bitcoin climbed above last week's highs and tested the $53,000 area...
