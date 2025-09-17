BREAKING: CAD drops after dovish CPI data
Canadian CPI inflation data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a further deceleration in consumer price growth,...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
European markets gain slightly during Tuesday's session Fresenius Medical publishes quarterly results Bayer cuts its dividend by 95% Overall...
Oil Citi indicates in its report that oil may rise to around $100 per barrel due to geopolitical factors Citi also points to the potential deepening...
Retail giant Walmart released its fiscal year 2024 Q4 financial results, exceeding analyst expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year...
There was something for everyone in Barclays earnings report this morning: the Q4 earnings report, a strategy update and a share buyback announcement....
The minutes of the latest meeting of the Central Bank of Australia (RBA) were published today. On the last meeting, the RBA decided to leave the...
Today's macro calendar is quite light and lacks publications that could significantly impact volatility in global markets. However, despite this, larger...
Wall Street indices remained closed yesterday due to the holiday, officially known as Washington's Birthday or Presidents' Day. Due...
The first session of this week in international stock markets is marked by stagnation. A sparse macroeconomic data publication calendar and a bank...
According to the latest CFTC data, investors' positioning in short-selling transactions has increased, which today is driving silver prices down by...
The EUR/USD entered a sell-off on Tuesday, following the publication of CPI data in the USA. However, the price eventually stabilized and is currently...
Prices for carbon emissions (EMISS) dropped below €55 per tonne, and December contract is trading at an almost 6% discount. Prices dropped almost...
European indices trade lower DE40 pulls back to 17,100 pts area Rheinmetall gains on joint venture with Ukraine European stock market indices...
Cryptocurrencies continue moderate gains after weekend, dollar loses slightly Bitcoin is trading at $52,500, while Ethereum is approaching $3,000 Bernstein...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 is past its peak already, with earnings stream becoming less intense. US companies are still reporting earnings...
US natural gas prices launched the new week with another drop. NATGAS declines over 3% today and was trading below $1.55 per MMBTu for the first time since...
European indices set for lower opening Trading hour changes due to US holiday Interesting week ahead European index futures point to a lower...
US stocks declined last week, with the S&P 500 down 0.42%, and the Nasdaq falling 1.34%, and it could be a quiet start to the week with Presidents...
Indices from Asia-Pacific were trading mostly higher during the first trading session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%, Kospi jumped 1.1%,...
Today's investor sentiment was somewhat cooled following higher-than-expected PPI inflation and comments from Bostic, Daly, and Barr. US500...
