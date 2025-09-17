Markets to pay attention to next week (19.02.2024)
This week's macro data from the USA was mixed - a high CPI reading and weak retail sales data sent mixed signals about the impact of monetary policy....
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Bank of America (BAC.US) has revised its forecasts for the Swiss franc, now predicting a faster pace of depreciation against major currencies due to weaker-than-expected...
Coinbase (COIN.US) is gaining over 9.0% following a remarkable fourth-quarter performance that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The cryptocurrency...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for February: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 81.5;...
US500 index rises 0.58% led by real estate sector Higher than expected PPI data lower chances for the interest rates cut in June Wall Street...
US PPI inflation report and housing market data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. PPI report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
European indices trade higher DE40 rallies to fresh record highs above 17,200 pts Airbus targets 800 aircraft deliveries in 2024 European indices...
Economic calendar for the final trading day of the week is light. However, USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some volatility in the early afternoon...
European indices set to open higher GBPUSD tested 1.26 area after strong UK retail sales data Second-tier US data and Fed speakers European...
UK retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a solid month-over-month increase in headline and core...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher after weaker-than-expected retail sales and industrial production data from the United States...
Europe's major benchmarks had a successful session. The DAX and CAC40 rallied 0.6 and 0.8%, respectively, with the FTSE up less than 0.4% however...
Wall Street's major indexes are mostly gaining. US500 posts 0.2% gains Mixed US macro data weakens dollar and yields. US2000 surges 1,2% Shares...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market was expecting an...
Gold is trading back above $2,000 per ounce level. Disappointing retail sales data for January from the United States is putting pressure on the US dollar...
US industrial production data for January was released today at 2:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an increase in industrial production as well as...
US retail sales report for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. This was the second most important US reading scheduled for this week, following...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for February: actual 5.2; forecast -8.0; previous -10.6; 01:30...
Coca-Cola reported Q4 2023 earnings on Tuesday Results came mostly in-line with expectations Better-than-expected sales in EMEA and Latin America Organic...
Indexes in Europe are recording gains Dax gains 0.35% to the level of 17,100 points President Lagarde gives an interview about ECB policy Rheinmetall,...
