Chart of the day - Bitcoin (15.02.2024)
Bitcoin has experienced almost parabolic growth in recent days, and in the first part of today, the price of Bitcoin exceeded the $52,000 level for the...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
The first part of the day proceeded relatively calmly. Investors received data from Japan regarding the GDP in the last quarter of 2023, which was worse...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP data for December: GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; GDP (Q4):...
Wall Street indexes ended yesterday's session with gains - contracts on S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 increased between 0.90-1.00%. US500 contracts...
Wall Street indices are erasing part of yesterday's post-CPI slump today. S&P 500 gains 0.5%, Dow Jones trades 0.1% higher, Nasdaq jumps 0.8%...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) is trading 3% lower, following the release of the Q4 2023 earnings report. This drop is somewhat puzzling given that the earnings report...
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA.US) continue to enjoy a strong, AI-fuelled rally. Company was the best performing S&P 500 member in 2023, rallying almost 240%...
A higher-than-expected CPI reading yesterday put pressure on precious metal prices, leading to GOLD price slumping below $2,000 per ounce for the first...
The US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market expected an increase in crude oil...
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines S&P 500 futures test 200-hour moving average Uber jumps after announcing $7 billion...
DAX Index Rises 0.50% to 16980 points Fresenius (FRE.DE) Leads Advance STOXX Europe 50 Price Index advanced 0.60% On Wednesday,...
Bitcoin managed to recover in a flash and after yesterday's plunge to $48,000 caused by a slightly higher-than-forecast CPI reading from the US, it...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q4): actual 0.1% YoY; forecast 0.1% YoY; previous 0.0% YoY; GDP: actual 0.0% QoQ; forecast...
The USDJPY pair is testing a key resistance and has once again risen above the level of 150 JPY per USD. Today, the Japanese yen has halted its decline,...
Statistics show that sweets, particularly chocolate products, are one of the most popular gifts for Valentine's Day. However, it seems we may soon...
Indexes in Europe open higher Retail sales report from the Eurozone Central bankers' speeches Futures contracts indicate a higher opening...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for January: CPI: actual 4.0% YoY; forecast 4.1% YoY; previous 4.0% YoY; CPI:...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with declines after higher CPI data - both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 lost about 1.50%. Indices...
Wall Street records declines of around 1.40-1.50%. The US500 falls back below the 5,000 points level, and the US100 below 18,000 points. The dollar...
The dollar is gaining after today's CPI report and is currently the strongest currency among the G10 currencies. The Dollar Index (USDIDX) gains over...
