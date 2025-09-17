Coca-Cola shares decline by 0.75% despite better earnings report 📈
Coca-Cola (KO.US) shares dips over 1% despite the company beats sales estimates and earnings align with expectations. Higher prices helped the company...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Today's inflation data in the USA exceeded expectations, triggering a necessary market correction. The data showed an average consumer price increase...
Inflation in the USA is higher than expected The dollar strengthens, and yields are rising US indexes lose at the opening The inflation report...
The USDJPY pair broke above the psychological 150.00 barrier for the first time since November 2023. Such a surge in the US dollar was due to a surprising...
Datadog (DDOG.US) fell by 5.95% following the company's earning report. Datadog revealed its annual forecast, which did not meet Wall Street expectations....
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: Core CPI: actual 3.9% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY; CPI:...
European markets drop ahead of US CPI report Siltronic expects a significant drop in EBIT in 2024 Michelin gains after earnings release Overall...
Natural Gas (NATGAS): Natural gas storage sites in European Union are over 65% full, significantly above 5-year average for the current period of...
Release of the US CPI inflation report for January is a key macro event of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT today and is expected to show...
German ZEW Institute issued a new set of sentiment indices for February today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an improvement in Expectations...
EURCHF trades around 0.5-0.6% higher today. The pair is supported by CHF weakness triggered by Swiss CPI inflation reading for January, that was released...
European indices pull back GBP gains after UK jobs data, CHF drops on Swiss CPI print US CPI inflation report and German ZEW index in the spotlight European...
UK jobs data for December was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a slowdown in weekly wage growth as well as a drop in the unemployment...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 dropped 0.1%, Nasdaq declined 0.3%, while Dow Jones gained 0.3% and small-cap...
Positive Q4 Results: Revenue growth: 2.1% from Q3 and 20.8% year-over-year, indicating consistent growth despite a seasonally weaker quarter....
Major Wall Street launched today's trading little changed. US indices gained later on, but then started to erase those gains. S&P 500 trades...
Big Lots (BIG.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street stocks today. Company's share price slumps over 30% at press time. Bloomberg reported...
After today's US trading session, cloud networking solutions provider Arista Network (ANET.US) will release its Q4 2023 results. Investors will pay...
Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, trades higher today. The world's most famous cryptocurrency is trading 1.5% higher today and tests the...
Gold is an underperformer among precious metals today, dropping around 0.4% at press time. Meanwhile, other precious metals are trading higher on the day,...
