🇩🇪 DE40 rebounds 0.8%
The contract on the German stock index DAX (DE40) is up over 0.8%, after previously rebounding from the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA200,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
The contract on the German stock index DAX (DE40) is up over 0.8%, after previously rebounding from the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA200,...
The futures contract on Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is breaking out bullishly from a three-week stagnation, in response to the overnight announcement...
Today's session is light on macroeconomic data releases, with market attention remaining almost entirely focused on trade-related developments and...
Market sentiment on Wall Street was mixed yesterday, with tech stocks weighing on the indices (Nasdaq: -0.4%, S&P 500: +0.05%, DJIA: +0.4%)....
Wall Street is showing mixed sentiment today, as the tech sector comes under pressure ahead of key earnings reports from major Big Tech companies....
Sugar futures extend drop by another 1% as India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer, may allow sugar exports in the 2025–26 season...
The US equities staggered near record highs, as tariffs weighed on several key earnings reports, particularly in the case of General Motors, although the...
Richmond Fed Composite Index: Actual -20 Forecast -2, Previous -8 (revised from -7) Fifth District...
The USD Index halted yesterday’s sell-off, which was triggered by mixed comments from the U.S. administration regarding the official end of trade...
Coca-Cola’s (KO.US) second-quarter results showed resilience amid a tough consumer environment and new regulatory pressures in the U.S. While profit...
European equity markets, which started the year with a robust outperformance versus the U.S., have entered a phase of heightened volatility. After an impressive...
German stocks decline Company results and uncertainty around tariffs push European indices Sartorius falls after Q2 data release European...
Oil Iraq has agreed to allow oil shipments through the autonomous Kurdistan region in the north of the country. Kurdistan is expected to supply...
The US dollar is rebounding just 0.05% in a mild correction after yesterday’s drop of nearly 0.60%. Dollar weakness reflects growing uncertainty...
Today’s calendar does not include any major macroeconomic releases. However, investor attention will focus on speeches from central bankers, including...
Tuesday's session remains calm. Indices are mixed, Japan and Australia are slightly down, while Chinese indices post slight gains. Major...
U.S. indices ended the first session of the new week slightly higher, hovering near local highs. At the time of publication, the US500 was up 0.56%,...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings tomorrow before the market opens. The market anticipates modest revenue growth and a slight dip...
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN.US) has seen a dramatic surge in its share price, gaining 178% over the past week and nearly 600% month-over-month, marking...
Today, investors’ attention is focused on company earnings, with the topic of tariffs temporarily taking a back seat. The absence of major macroeconomic...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator