US OPEN: US2000 tests upper limit of trading range, Joby Aviation jumps 9%
Wall Street indices launch trading little changed US2000 tests upper limit of short-term trading range Joby Aviation gains on agreement with UAE...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Italian luxury goods group Tod's (TOD.IT) is in the process of negotiating an exit from the Milan Stock Exchange with LVMH-backed private equity firm...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 has been on for around a month already. Majority of US large-cap companies have already reported their results....
European Indexes open with little change DAX gains 0.24% Siemens Energy rises by 4.30%, the most among the companies in the index The start...
During the weekend, Bitcoin continued its rise, breaking above the $48,000 level. Such dynamic growth is likely influenced by several significant factors....
Today's macroeconomic calendar does not have any key publications planned that could impact global markets. Futures do not indicate greater volatility...
By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB The focus in the coming week will be on macro data from the UK and the US. Central banks are...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region remain mainly closed in Japan, South Korea and China, among others. Australia's S&P ASX 200 is losing...
Wall Street extends gains on the last day of this week. The US500 is up 0.40% to 5035 points, and the US100 gains 0.90%, breaking the 18,000 points...
PepsiCo's (PEP.US) net profit exceeded estimates, but for the first time in nearly four years, quarterly revenues fell by 0.5%, potentially giving...
CleanSpark (CLSK.US) is gaining almost 30% driven by Bitcoin surges and the company’s recent earning results. CleanSpark has reported impressive...
Wall Street records gains at the opening Yields on U.S. bonds are rising The dollar is weakening Revision of U.S. inflation data The end...
Bitcoin has been posting strong gains today and has climbed above the psychological resistance level of $47,000. Over the past 5 days, BTC...
European markets make slight gains to end the week Investors focus on individual company results Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Baader...
The New Zealand dollar is currently the best performing currency following ANZ's bamli forecast of an interest rate hike by the RBNZ at the bank's...
Gas prices continued their strong pullback during today's session, losing more than 3% during European morning hours. Yesterday, US inventory data...
Volatility in APAC markets today was limited due to the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. Trading in mainland China was halted today, while indices...
Volatility in APAC markets today was limited due to the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. Index trading from mainland China was halted today. Indices...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - Nasdaq gains 0.2%, Russell 2000 rallies, while Dow Jones and S&P 500 trade flat European stock...
US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE) today. Forecast for corn, soybean and wheat...
