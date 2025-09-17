OIL jumps above $81
Oil is trading higher today, extending the ongoing rebound into the fourth consecutive session. Oil prices continue to climb as diplomatic efforts fail...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil is trading higher today, extending the ongoing rebound into the fourth consecutive session. Oil prices continue to climb as diplomatic efforts fail...
Arm Holdings (ARM.US), UK-based chip and software designer, is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Share price surges almost 60% after...
The US blue chip index has not quite reached the 5,000 level at the time of writing, it is a mere 5 points away, but it seems inevitable that this key...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Consensus among economists...
Wall Street opens little changed US500 holds above 5,000 pts Earnings reports from Arm Holdings, Monolithic Power and Harley-Davidson Wall...
Shares of entertainment giant Disney (DIS.US) are gaining nearly 8% today before the open, although the giant reported fairly successful quarterly results,...
Shares of Adyen (ADYEN.NL) are gaining nearly 21% in today's session after the company reported better-than-expected processed volumes and net income...
PayPal Holdings reported Q4 earnings Company beat sales and earnings expectations Fourth quarterly drop in active accounts in a row PayPal expects...
Thursday's session proceeds with moderate sentiment in European markets DE40 slows its growth near the peaks at 17,100 points European stock...
Although no significant data was released today from France, due to the significant concentration of the luxury goods and fashion sector (LVMH, Kering,...
AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) shares are losing nearly 12% in today's session following the release of worse-than-expected quarterly results and the...
European indices open flat after weak sentiments in China and another record-breaking session in the US Virtually empty macro calendar during...
Wall Street indexes closed the session with solid gains yesterday. The S&P 500 crossed the psychological level of 5,000 points for the first time...
Disney’s share price is surging in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported better than expected earnings for the previous quarter....
Today's session in European stock markets is marked by moderate declines. The German DAX index lost 0.67%, and the French CAC 40 fell by 0.36%....
PayPal (PYPL.US) PayPal (PYPL.US) is gearing up to report its Q4 earnings after market close, with a keen focus on guidance, profit margins, and cost-cutting...
Ethereum surpasses the $2400 level, gaining +1.70%, outperforming Bitcoin. Sentiment on the second-largest cryptocurrency is improving as it approaches...
Fed Gov. Adriana Kugler: Emphasizes that the Fed's job on inflation is not yet complete, with a continued focus on the 2% inflation target. Notes...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: actual -0.033M; previous -1.972M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street is marked by increases. The US500 has broken above the 5000 points barrier, setting new all-time records. The rise...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator