US Open: US500 close to the 5,000 points threshold 🔔
Wall Street opens higher Indices are supported by a weaker dollar The middle of the week brings further gains in the US stock market. Futures...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve in an interview with CNBC, commented on the current macroeconomic backdrop in the US and referred...
US-listed shares of Alibaba Group (BABA.US) trades 4% lower in US premarket, following release of fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings report (calendar Q4 2023). While...
Wednesday's session marked by moderate declines in Europe Speculation over Novartis' acquisition of MorphoSys lifts MOR.DE shares lower TeamViewer...
Snap (SNAP.US), US social networking company, is plunging over 30% in premarket today. Sell-off was triggered by the release of the Q4 2023 earnings report...
Last week was all about earnings reports from big tech, this week we will see how well the non-tech sectors are performing with results from Astra Zeneca...
There is still no end to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Large-scale fighting began exactly 4 months ago when Hamas fighters breached...
Stocks have opened weaker in Europe, after more volatility during the Asian session, and a mixed performance for Chinese shares. BP has opened higher once...
Riksbank published minutes of January 31, 2024 monetary policy meeting today at 8:30 am GMT. Interest rates were left unchanged at that meeting, with the...
European indices set for a flat opening Trade balance data from US and Canada Minutes from Riksbank and Bank of Canada Earnings from Alibaba Group,...
German industrial production data for December was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.4% MoM drop in seasonally-adjusted...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 finished flat, Dow Jones gained 0.08%, Nasdaq dropped 0.23% and small-cap Russell...
Wall Street indices are trading little changed today - Dow Jones gains 0.2%, S&P 500 trades 0.1% higher while Nasdaq drops 0.2%. Small-cap Russell...
Alibaba Group (BABA.US), Chinese e-commerce giant, is scheduled to publish its fiscal-Q3 2024 (calendar Q4 2023) earnings ahead of the Wall Street cash...
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) are losing nearly 15% today, fueled by concerns about deposit outflows. Yesterday, the stock slid 8% after...
Oil trades almost 1% higher, extending rebound into the second trading session. This comes after Brent (OIL) plunged to the lowest level in almost three...
Platinum is standing out today among other precious metals as it gains over 1.7% higher on the day. Other precious metals are experiencing much smaller,...
Wall Street indices open mixed Russell 2000 drops below 50-session moving average Earnings reports from Eli Lilly, Coherent and Symbotic Wall...
Snap (SNAP.US), MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) and Ford Motor (F.US) are scheduled to report earnings reports for the October - December 2023 period today after...
Canadian building permits data for December was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 1.2% month-over-month increase in building...
