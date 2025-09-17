McDonald's with mixed results but with positive growth overall
McDonald's (MCD) reported lower than expected comparable sales growth, lower than expected revenue but higher earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
McDonald's (MCD) reported lower than expected comparable sales growth, lower than expected revenue but higher earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth...
Stock indices in Europe gain at the start of the week Attention in the banking sector turned towards UniCredit, Santander and Lloyds Delivery Hero...
Wall Street earnings season is in full swing. Investors have already seen reports from the biggest US tech companies, that have been key drivers of the...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment remains relatively subdued, with most altcoins managing to recover only a portion of their losses after the sell-offs in...
Gold, as well as other precious metals, are trading lower today. Fed Chair Powell repeated his suggestions during a weekend interview that the March meeting...
Eurozone Countries PMI Data for January: Spain Services PMI: actual 52.1; forecast 52.2; previous 51.5; Italy Services PMI: actual 51.2; forecast...
European indices open little changed Services PMI revisions, US ISM Earnings from McDonald's, Caterpillar and Palantir European indices...
The ONS released its updated Labour Force Data for the three months to November at the start of this week, which incorporates new estimates of the UK population...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first trading session of a new week - Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1%, Kospi moved...
- Sentiment in European markets allowed major benchmarks to end the week in slightly better moods. Frankfurt's DAX gained nearly 0.35% intraday, the...
Los futuros sobre el principal índice de acciones brasileñas son uno de los más débiles en la actualidad, con caídas...
This week's final trading session on Wall Street was dominated by the reaction to Meta Platforms' (META.US) quarterly results, which lifted the...
FOMC meeting this week turned out to be surprisingly hawkish as Fed Chair Powell strongly hinted that a rate cut as soon as March is not the base case...
Wall Street in mixed mood after NFP report US2000 at an important support zone Apple, Amazon and Meta results in focus Wall Street indices...
The US labour market created a whopping 353k jobs last month, and December figures were also revised higher to 333k. This is nearly double the 180k expected...
US oil giants Exxon Mobil (XOM.US) and Chevron (CVX.US) reported their financial results for Q4 2023. Overall, the companies' revenue-level results...
European indices trade higher DE40 climb back above 17,000 Earnings from Mercedes Benz and E.ON European stock market indices trade higher...
Market expectations suggest that investors will be offered a strong NFP report for January later today, following solid data released for December. December's...
Oil took a hit yesterday in the evening on media reports saying that Israel has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal. However, those reports were quickly...
European indices open higher Meta Platforms and Amazon surprise positively with earnings NFP report for January in the spotlight European indices...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator