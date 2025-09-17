Morning wrap (02.02.2024)
Wall Street indices gained yesterday, erasing the majority of post-FOMC losses. S&P 500 gained 1.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.97% higher, Nasdaq added...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Wall Street indices gained yesterday, erasing the majority of post-FOMC losses. S&P 500 gained 1.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.97% higher, Nasdaq added...
Amazon was the first of the Magnificent 7 to report earnings on Thursday evening, and the news was good. Its net sales surged by $169.96bn, higher than...
Earnings per share: $2.18 (vs. $2.11 expected) Revenue: $119.58 billion (vs. $117.97 billion expected) - strong beat iPhone: $69.70...
Key takeaways: Earnings Beat: EPS of $5.33 exceeded estimates of $4.91, exceeding expectations by 9%. Revenue Growth: Revenue...
Key Highlights: Earnings per share (EPS): $1.00 (vs. expected $0.79) - significant year-over-year growth Revenue: $169.96...
Wall Street is making up for yesterday's losses following the Fed's decision. Markets have quickly recovered from Chairman Jerome Powell's...
Just before the publication of quarterly reports (after the session), shares of Amazon, Meta, and Apple are rising, signaling investor optimism. These...
After the market close on Wall Street today, e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings. Investors eagerly anticipate...
Meta Platforms (META.US) will publish its report for the last quarter of 2023 after today's US stock market close. Investor expectations are high for...
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines Market tries to adjust prices post-Fed conference US markets open higher following yesterday's...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.7; forecast 50.3; previous...
Alphabet reported Q4 2023 earnings on Tuesday Results turned out to be mostly better-than-expected Lack of clear guidance on AI-impact seen as disappointment Stock...
Deutsche Bank gains nearly 6% after releasing quarterly results and forecasts for 2024 Adidas' weak forecasts for 2024 push down the...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 224K; forecast 213K; previous 215K; Continuing Jobless...
The Bank of England held interest rates steady on Thursday at 5.25%, but they did perform their own ‘dovish pivot’, they have removed the reference...
Apple (AAPL.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q1 2024 earnings report today after the close of the Wall Street session. Apple will be one of three US big...
Bank of England announced its first monetary policy decision of 2024 today at 12:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting no change in the level of interest rates,...
NATGAS is gaining close to 1% this morning, and is bouncing slightly from the key support zone set by local low from late January 2023. On an intraday...
Flash CPI inflation data from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline and core price growth...
FOMC meeting yesterday and the post-meeting press conference of the Fed chair Powell turned out to be hawkish. This 'hawkishness' resulted from...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator