Shell proves there’s gas in the tank when it comes to earnings
Oil giant Shell managed to smash earnings estimates for Q4, on the back of a strong performance in its gas trading division and more production at its...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Economic calendar for the European morning session today was dominated by manufacturing PMI releases for January. However, the majority of those were revisions...
Riksbank announced its first rate decision of 2024 today at 8:30 am GMT. Interest rates were expected to be left unchanged, with the main policy rate staying...
European indices set for lower opening Bank of England to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm GMT Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms to report earnings...
Wall Street indices slumped during cash session yesterday, reacting to disappointing tech earnings released on Tuesday evening and to yesterday's...
The takeaways from this Fed meeting are that the Fed is not ready to cut interest rates right now, however, they are happy with the disinflation trend,...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50%, in-line with expectations Reference to additional policy firming was removed from FOMC statement...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range at the first meeting of 2024, in-line with market expectations. Statement turned out to be hawkish...
Statement from the FOMC January meeting turned out to be hawkish. Markets were hoping that the US central bank would pave the way and set expectations...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision, and the first one of this year, today at 7:00 pm GMT. There was no surprise when it comes to rates...
AUDJPY is trading around 1% lower today, as AUD is the worst performing G10 currency and JPY is a leader among majors. AUD is weakening following...
New York Community Bank (NYCB.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today, launching cash session with an over-40% bearish price gap. Bank's...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market expectations pointed to a small drop...
The focus on Wednesday is firmly on the Federal Reserve meeting, even though there has been a large number of corporate earnings on both sides of the Atlantic....
Wall Street opens lower US100 pulls back after tech earnings Paramount jumps on takeover offer Wall Street indices launched today's trading...
Fed will announce the first rate decision of 2024 today at 7:00 pm GMT Economists do not expect rates to be changed This meeting will not be accompanied...
Profit-taking moves from the US to Europe DAX (DE40) trading flat ahead of Federal Reserve decision Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) trading on limited upside...
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for January: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 107K; forecast 145K; previous...
1:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for January: German CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; German...
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is facing a downturn for the second consecutive session. Today, AUD is the weakest currency among G10 currencies, influenced...
