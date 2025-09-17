Economic calendar: Fed decision and ADP report from the USA in focus 📌
Today's macro calendar is focused on retail sales data from the first part of the day and macro publications from the USA in the second part. Retail...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Today's macro calendar is focused on retail sales data from the first part of the day and macro publications from the USA in the second part. Retail...
Wall Street futures decline despite better than expected Q4 2023 results of Big Tech stocks. Both reports of Microsoft and Alphabet (especially Microsoft,...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for December: German Import Price Index: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a mixed session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is up 0.61%, the Australian S&P ASX 200 gains 1.30%, and...
Reaction to the big tech results on Tuesday night was to sell Microsoft and Alphabet/ Google, even though both companies beat earnings estimates. It’s...
Wall Street is losing momentum and slowing down from recent dynamic gains. US100 is down 0.80% ahead of key reports from tech giants after the session...
Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are up 80% since its last report, for Q3 2023. Investors are hoping that the company's guidance...
Today, Ethereum is experiencing a significant gain, increasing by over 2.30% to reach 2370 USD following the Standard Chartered Bank report. Bank has projected...
Brent crude oil gained close to 1% today, with prices responding positively around $81 per barrel. The leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters indicated...
Nasdaq100 (US100) futures are slightly down by 0.35%. The lower volatility is due to the upcoming key financial reports after today's session and other...
The Bank of England is the last of the major central banks to maintain its hawkish bias, however, when it meets for its first meeting of 2024 on Thursday,...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for December: actual 9.026M; forecast 8.750M; previous 8.925M; 03:00 PM...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) is scheduled to report its Q4 2023 earnings tomorrow after close of the Wall Street session (Tuesday, January 30, 2024). Company will...
Futures in the US indicate a lower opening However, volatility is limited ahead of key reports Futures indicate a slightly lower opening for...
European markets in mixed mood during Tuesday session Hapag Lloyd drops amid weak quarterly results Delivery Hero shares temporarily tumbled...
Oil The last days of January bring an increase in volatility in the oil market due to heightened tensions in the Middle East A drone attack occurred...
Investors will be looking primarily at revenues related to cloud solutions (Intelligent Cloud) and Azure, which are currently the company's main...
They say that prices don’t lie. If you believe that statement, then the market has seriously fallen out of love with Tesla, the EV maker with Elon...
A number of UK companies have reported earnings on Tuesday, including Diageo, Pets at Home and WPP and their results have been mixed. Diageo has seen its...
The current week in the financial markets turns to the FOMC decision and the NFP report. It is these two readings, combined with updates from the debt...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator