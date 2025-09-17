BREAKING: Germany Q4 preliminary GDP in line with expectations
We are after the publication of GDP data from Italy and France. The first country surprises with decidedly better publications, while in Germany the economic...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
We are after the publication of GDP data from Italy and France. The first country surprises with decidedly better publications, while in Germany the economic...
Spain Q4 preliminary GDP +0.6% vs +0.2% QoQ expected - Spain Q4 preliminary GDP +2.0% YoY vs +1.5%YoY expected Spanish CPI (Y/Y) Jan P: 3.4% (est...
Derivatives point to higher opening of European session Investors await results from Microsoft and Alphabet GDP data from the eurozone and JOLTS...
Markets in the APAC region traded in a slightly weaker mood. Chinese indices recorded sizable declines, which negated part of the rebound seen recently....
Wall Street indices trade a touch higher at the start of a new week. S&P 500 gains 0.1%, Dow Jones trades flat while Nasdaq and Russell 2000 advance...
Moves on the GOLD market have been largely confined to the $2,015 - $2,035 per ounce trading range over the past three weeks. While bulls managed to push...
US natural gas futures (NATGAS) are plunging around 4% today, driven by new data on US production and demand. NATGAS also continues to be pressured by...
EURJPY has been trading in an uptrend recently. However, it should be noted that the ongoing correction has pushed the pair below a key support zone in...
Oil prices launched new week's trade higher following drone strike on the US military outpost in Jordan over the weekend. While US forces in the Middle...
Wall Street opens little changed US100 fails to paint a lower low in short-term downtrend SoFi Technologies jumps after reporting quarterly profit Wall...
European markets slightly down at the start of the week Ryanair results sour sentiment in airline sector Bayer drops sharply after new court ruling Overall...
For the second consecutive week, the euro has continued to depreciate against the US dollar, despite the gains in Wall Street indices. The positive...
Federal Reserve preview There are also two major central bank meetings and a raft of economic data that is worth watching. The Fed will announce interest...
It’s been a mixed open for European stocks on Monday, as the FTSE 100 is higher, but the Eurostoxx index has slipped. Europe’s flagship no...
Oil price ticks higher due to a combination of factors impacting both supply and demand. Positive US economic growth and Chinese stimulus measures have...
Futures indicate a slightly lower cash session opening in Europe. Today's macro calendar is quite light, with the only publication worth global market...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region are recording a moderately bullish session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is trading up 0.77%, the Australian...
Indexes on Wall Street are currently posting intraday declines. The Nasdaq is losing 0.43%, while the S&P500 is down 0.19%. Intel shares are currently...
Today we could learn comments from Biden's Economic Aide Boushey and WH Economic Advisor, former Fed member, Laul Brainard. S&P Research analysts...
The last week on the financial markets was marked by euphoria in the Chinese market and the publication of quarterly results from Wall Street companies....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator