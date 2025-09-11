BREAKING: Canadian IPPI higher that expected 📌
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for June: IPPI: actual 1.7% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY; IPPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
The uncertainty driving EURUSD gains (+0.25%) is further intensified by inconsistent messaging from the U.S. administration. U.S. Secretary of Commerce...
Monday on European stock exchanges brings mixed investor sentiment. Current listings on European stock exchanges indicate a moderate predominance of declines....
Natural gas prices have experienced a significant pullback early this week, despite forecasts for higher-than-average temperatures across much of the United...
What can we expect in the coming week? The earnings season is entering a crucial phase! We are about to see the first results from Big Tech, key...
NZDUSD erases nearly 100% of its early losses, rebounding from the 100-period exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple). The initial drop was...
Following the elections to the upper house of the Japanese parliament, the Japanese yen (JPY) strengthened significantly during today's session, recouping...
Futures contracts on US stock indices are not showing any significant price changes ahead of the opening of the cash market in Europe. JP225 contracts...
The Japanese yen rose at the start of Monday's session following the results of the Japanese upper house elections. Prime Minister Ishiba's...
Wall Street turned red following a report by the Financial Times that Donald Trump wants to firmly maintain tariffs on the European Union above the...
The first half of July delivered considerable volatility across financial markets, driven by a series of pivotal events. However, investors are showing...
Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum 15–20% tariff on all EU goods, raising his demands in ongoing trade talks, the Financial Times reports. Despite...
AUDJPY resumes its upward movement two days before the uncertain parliamentary elections in Japan. The recent correction ended with a rebound off...
Looking at the D1 interval, the price reached another target today - the level of $3,675, which results from previous price reactions. If the upward movement...
Wall Street traders remain optimistic for the third consecutive day, with most major US indices extending gains over yesterday’s batch of optimistic...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for July: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 66.8;...
Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW.US) shares are up almost 4% in premarket trading Friday, briefly brushing its record closing high of $96 set back in January...
The US dollar is losing value today, thus interrupting the cycle of gains we have seen this week. The EURUSD pair is currently down 0.5%, with declines...
Cocoa prices are bouncing back after yesterday's sharp sell-off, which saw prices hit an eight-month low. The previous day's decline was primarily...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for June: actual 1.321M; forecast 1.290M; previous 1.263M; actual 4.6%...
