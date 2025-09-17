How does geopolitics affect natural gas prices?
Geopolitical events around the world have sparked concerns about gas prices, recalling 2022 when Europe worried about relying on Russian gas supplies....
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
European markets gain during Wednesday's trading session PBoC announcements support valuations of luxury goods companies SAP gains on wave of...
Netflix (NFLX.US) already has nearly 261 million streaming subscriptions and added 13 million new users, in the last quarter of 2023. In doing so, it beat...
PMI surveys suggest that the UK’s service sector could bounce back in January, after dismal retail sales at the end of last year. The service sector...
UK Flash PMIs (Jan) Manufacturing: 47.3 vs. Exp. 46.7 (Prev. 46.2) Services: 53.8 vs. Exp. 53.2 (Prev. 53.4) Composite: 52.5 vs. Exp. 52.2...
Flash PMIs readings surprised, with values higher for industry and worse for the services sector. The commentary on the reports indicates that France is...
The PBoC Governor today announced his intention to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points on 5 February, reinforcing optimism in the...
The rebound in the Chinese indices has continued today, with China's CHN.Cash currently gaining nearly 2% on an intraday basis. The increases are mainly...
Equities in the APAC region traded in mixed sentiment, similar to the US during yesterday's session. Chinese indices mostly gained, while Japan's...
In after-market trading, Netflix shares are higher by more than 7% after the company reported Q4 earnings. It signed up 13.1mn customers in Q4, which is...
Netflix Finishes 2023 with Strong Growth Netflix announced its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, which were strongly positive, looking at key metrics...
Strong rebound in Chinese equities (indices up as much as 3-4%) following news that state-controlled companies are to use up to US$300bn of foreign...
We are seeing a very interesting situation on US100. After the strong rise that was associated with TSMC and then Nvidia, attention now shifts to Fed action...
During Tuesday's session, we can observe the strength of the dollar in the broad market. The quotations of the AUDUSD currency pair are losing more...
Shares of 3M Co. (MMM.US) are losing more than 10% in today's session, after the company's 2024 earnings forecast turned out to be more conservative...
This morning we saw gains on the EURUSD pair, which could be related to the expectation of less global risk after assurances from Chinese authorities of...
Richmond Fed: Jan Manufacturing Index -15 Vs Dec -11. Forecast -6. The Richmond Fed composite index is at the lowest since the pandemic. Source:...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Tuesday's cash session US2000 at important resistance level JPMorgan cuts recommendation on...
Oil: Oil prices rose to start the week in response to potential supply issues related to the situation in eastern Europe and the Middle East A...
