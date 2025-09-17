📉 Bitcoin below 39,000 USD
Bitcoin continues to lose value for another consecutive day, with today's decline exceeding 1.60%. Bitcoin's price has broken through two key resistances...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
The world's largest streaming platform Netflix (NFLX.US) will traditionally open the earnings season for major U.S. companies. The market mainly expects...
On Tuesday, the German stock market was trading slightly lower after an initially positive market open. The DAX opened 0.50% higher at 16850 points but...
The S&P 500 in the US made a fresh record high at the end of last week, largely driven by big tech names like Nvidia and Microsoft. This week we...
The pound popped higher on Tuesday morning after the UK’s public sector borrowing figure for December was released. The market was expecting borrowing...
BoJ Interest Rate Decision and Governor Commentary The Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy settings, a move that was widely...
Today's economic calendar is light on significant events. The only reports worth noting may be data from New Zealand and Australia, where quarterly...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are rebounding, except for the Japanese market. Chinese indices, including HSCI and HSI, are gaining over 3.20%. The...
US indices record slight gains, erasing larger profits at the session's opening. US500 is up 0.15% and US100 0.10%. Despite this, both indices...
The war in the Gaza Strip and disruptions in the Red Sea continue Some operations at Novatek's fuel export terminal suspended Fuel logistics...
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are experiencing significant declines, exceeding 20%. The company is currently the biggest loser in the S&P...
The beginning of the new week in global markets brings a continuation of the downward momentum in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently losing...
December Report: CB Consumer Confidence Leading Index Change MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast -0.3%, Previous -0.5%) In December 2023, the Conference...
Wall Street opens higher at the start of a new week US bond yields are falling, and the dollar is showing no major changes On the first day...
Last week, the EUR/USD pair began trading under pressure, but over the course of the week, the pair moved in sideways. At the moment, buyers have been...
European markets in a calm atmosphere at the start of the week Credit Agricole (ACA.FR) has taken a nearly 7% stake in Worldline (WLN.FR) BofA downgrades...
Chinese indices have recorded another wave of declines, with the CHN.cash benchmark trading 3.3% lower. The benchmark approached the 2022 panic bottom...
European benchmarks open higher despite declines in China Conference Board index from the US United Airlines (AAL.US) and Logitech (LOGI.US) Q4...
It’s a fairly quiet start to the week for markets, with few data releases on Monday. So far, futures markets are pointing to a positive open for...
The Central Bank of China kept one-year and five-year rates unchanged, at 3.45% and 4.25%, respectively. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) recorded another...
