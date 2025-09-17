Daily summary: Wall Street ends week on new all-time-highs 📈
The last trading session of the week in European and US markets is positively. Stock indexes mostly posted intraday gains, largely influenced by...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Recent days bring a correction in the cryptocurrency market. Looking technically at the second most popular digital currency - Ethereum, a key technical...
Last week in the financial markets was marked by a strengthening of the US dollar and a sell-off in cryptocurrencies. It seems that the potential factors...
Cryptocurrencies are trading another weaker session today, with Bitcoin settling in the $40,000 area. Although the price of BTC has now rebounded to $40,500,...
Wall Street opens higher, but some of the upside was erased rather quickly US30 records 0.3% rally and performs better than US500 Chip manufacturers...
Stocks have been mixed at the end of the week, as the market recalibrates its expectations for interest rate cuts after push back from Fed and ECB members....
Univeristy Michigan Sentiments prelim: 78,7 vs 70,1 exp. and 60.9 previously Expectations prelim: 75.9 vs 67 exp. and 67.4 previously Condition prelim:...
Chicago Federal Reserve chair, Austan Goolsbee spoke today on US monetary policy. We can read his remarks as rather dovish, looking at the tone of previous...
Canada retail sales data for November: MoM Actual -0.2% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.7%, Revised 0.5%) In November, retail sales in Canada...
The US100 is gaining around 0.8% today, but it is off to new daily historic highs near 17240 points! The gains have been motivated by the return of positive...
DAX (DAX 40) continued its stabilization on Friday, following a positive trend set by Wall Street. Midday saw the leading German index slightly up by 0.11%...
UK retail sales fell more than expected in December, and were down 3.3% excluding auto fuel, compared with November. This suggests that wet weather, higher...
Japan's core inflation in December remained above the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% target but showed a slowdown for the second consecutive month, reinforcing...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for December: Retail Sales: actual -3.2% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 1.4%...
Inflation Report from the University of Michigan in the USA Retail Sales from the UK and Canada PPI Data from Switzerland and Germany Today's...
Asia-Pacific indexes, except for Chinese indexes, are trading in a positive sentiment after US indexes closed with solid gains yesterday....
The stock market has been doing poorly since the beginning of this year due to a drop in expectations for interest rate cuts this year. Today, gains...
Federal Reserve member Christopher Bostic remarks strengthened the US dollar, citing the possibility of global conflicts, which could again complicate...
Futures on Nasdaq100 (US100) soars more than 1.4% today and stronger than expected macro readings from US didn't stop Wall Street bulls, as Taiwan...
EIA US Crude oil inventories (4 PM GMT) came in lower than expected. Actual: -2.492 million barrels (Forecast: -0.85M, Previous: 1.338M) Gasoline...
