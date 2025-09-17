BREAKING: Lower inventory draw than expected. NATGAS extends decline
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: -154B (Forecast -165B, Previous -140B). The inventories draw was lower than expected, despite the recent cold blast in the...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
US100 gains 0.8%. The US30 and US500 indexes are trading flat due to a few companies related to semis Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM.US) gains 8% on wave...
US jobless claims reading (1:30 PM GMT): 187 k vs 205 k exp. and 202 k previously Jobless claims (continued) 1.806M vs 1.842M exp. and 1.834M...
ECB minutes were released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Document related to December meeting at which rates were kept unchanged. Members expressed more confidence...
The Magnificent 7 tech stocks were the big story of 2023. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Meta and Microsoft dominated financial markets and were...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stocks are gaining about 5.7% before market open, following the company's quarterly earnings. Company forecasts...
DAX gains 0.30% in the first part of the day Publication of the minutes of the latest ECB meeting Today, in European markets, we are observing...
There has been some stabilization in the markets overnight after Wednesday’s rout that saw the FTSE 100 drop nearly 1.5% the Eurostoxx index fall...
Japanese Yen (JPY) has recently returned to a downward trend after a dynamic rebound at the end of the year. Although the JPY is slightly recovering today,...
US Labor Market Data Publication of the ECB Meeting Minutes Regional Economic Activity Indicator in the USA (Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing...
Indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indexes are slightly rebounding from recent deeper losses, gaining 0.50-0.60%....
The December inflation data for the UK was stronger than expected. UK price growth picked up in December, in line with rising inflation rates in the US...
Wall Street and European indexes continue their downward trend, driven by a sharp rise in the yields of US 10-year Treasuries, which today exceeded...
China's industry ministry has released draft guidelines to standardize the artificial intelligence industry, as reported by Reuters. This move has...
Gold extends a 2-day downward wave fuelled by a sharp rise in US 10-year yields, which broke above the 4.1% barrier today (the highest since the first...
Wall Street selling pressure continues at the market open strong US retail sales data Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) shares continued to decline,...
US retail sales reading for December came in 0.6% MoM vs exp. 0.4% exp. and 0.3% previously US core retail sales MoM: 0.4% vs 0.2% exp and 0.2% previously US...
European markets lose ground during Wednesday's session Weak macro data from China spoils sentiment in European fashion market Geberit...
EURUSD may experience increased volatility today after investors learn more macro readings from the US, in the afternoon. Attention will focus mainly on...
ECB Lagarde It is highly likely that the ECB will cut rates by summer Inflation is not where it should be Will not comment on markets Too...
