Eurozone final CPI with no surprise
Eurozone, final CPI inflation (December 2023): 2.9% Expected: 2.9% Previously: 2,9% CPI m/m: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previously: -0,6% Core CPI y/y:...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
European stock market opens lower after strong index sell-off in China Final inflation data from the Eurozone (10 AM GMT) for December Retail...
UK price growth picked up in December, in line with rising inflation rates in the US and across Europe. The monthly pace of headline CPI was 0.4%, the...
CPI inflation from the United Kingdom (December 2023) came in 4% y/y vs 3.9% exp. and 3.8% previously (0.4% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and -0.2% previously) Core...
China's Q4 GDP grew by 5.2% y/y against expectations of 5.3% y/y. Earlier it was 4.9% y/y Quarterly growth was 1.0% y/y, in line with expectations...
A highly anticipated series of macro readings from the Chinese economy came below expectations once again, leading to a strong sell-off on Chinese...
US indexes had a mixed session. The opening of the cash session saw declines after the long weekend, followed by a slight rebound. Selling pressure...
Stocks are lower across the board on Tuesday and the key driver is the revaluation of rate cut expectations. The market has scaled back the prospects for...
The Eurodollar is recording declines, and futures contracts on US interest rates indicate less than a 60% chance of a Fed interest rate cut in March, compared...
US indexes lose at the opening of the cash session NY Fed regional index performs very poorly The second day of the week starts with worse moods...
The year-over-year CPI inflation in Canada for December was 3.4% (in line with expectations), compared to 3.1% in November. On a monthly basis, there...
Oil: Geopolitical tensions near the Red Sea are pushing up oil market prices Rates for transporting goods from Asia to Europe are rising significantly,...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US), which largely derive their profits from investment activities, are trading up a modest 1.7% today in...
European markets drop during Tuesday's session Investors fear a decline in Hugo Boss margins Verbio company revises forecast for...
German ZEW SurveySentiment Expectations Jan: 15.2 (est 11.7; prev 12.8) - ZEW Survey Current Situation Jan: -77.3 (est -77.0; prev -77.1) - Eurozone...
The U.S. dollar continues to strengthen against other currencies of developed countries. The departure of US 10-year yields above the 4% barrier put pressure...
The wage data was always going to be the metric worth watching in today’s labour market report from the UK. Central bankers around the world...
Futures point to lower opening of European cash session Attention turns to CPI data from Canada Wall Street's largest banks will report...
German CPI (M/M) Dec F: 0.1% (est 0.1%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Dec F: 3.7% (est 3.7%; prev 3.7%) - CPI EU Harmonised (M/M) Dec F: 0.2% (est 0.2%;...
UK ILO Unemployment Rate Nov: 4.2% (prev 4.2%) - Employment Change Nov: 73K (prev 50K) - Average Weekly Earnings 3M (Y/Y) Nov: 6.5% (est 6.8%; prev...
