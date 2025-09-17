Morning wrap (16.01.2024)
APAC region indices came under pressure as yields rose. The Nikkei lost 0.66%, the Hang Seng was down nearly 1.89%, and the Kospi lost 1.01%. Highlights...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Day, market volatility was subdued, with commodity futures and US indices trading on a shortened schedule. Natural...
The US100 has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023, peaking at new all-time highs in December before a temporary pullback in early January...
At the end of December, EURUSD briefly increased above the 1.1010 level, reaching a peak of 1.1140. However, this upward movement proved to be fleeting,...
A notable divergence between silver and gold is evident on the weekly chart. Silver has demonstrated resilience against steeper declines, holding above...
NATGAS retreats 6% at the beginning of the week following a weekend winter comeback. This week temperatures will remain low, but towards the end of January...
DE40 loses 0.50% in the new week Strikes in Germany continue after the weekend Will the ECB cut interest rates four times this year? European...
USDCAD is testing from the bottom the support line of the upward trend that started in mid-2021. If the Canadian dollar (CAD) maintains its current trend,...
December eurozone industrial production fell -6.8% y/y vs. -6% forecast and -6.6% previously On a monthly basis, the decline was in line with...
The JAP225 futures on Japan's main Nikkei225 stock index are trading with a more than 1.2% rally today, and the spot benchmark climbed during the Asian...
Cryptocurrencies have seen sizable declines since last Friday, with Bitcoin's correction from its highs near $49,000 amounting to more than 15%. However,...
European indices gains slightly Inflation reports from Europe Holiday in the USA Futures contracts on indices indicate a higher opening for...
Stock markets in Europe and the US were mostly higher last week, although the FTSE 100 bucked the trend and fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose...
Inflation data package from Sweden for December: CPI MoM Actual 0.7% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 0.3%) CPI YoY Actual 4.4% (Forecast 4.3%, Previous...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Chinese indices are down about 0.30-0.80%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up 0.90%, the Korean...
Wall Street indices trading flat today following a rather mixed Q4 earnings from US banks. S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade flat, while Dow Jones and Russell...
This week saw further escalation in the Middle East, with US and UK carrying out retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Oil will surely...
Oil is capping the week with a volatile session. Prices climbed and traded as much as 3% higher earlier today in response to US and UK airstrikes at military...
Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, are taking a hit today. It looks like there is a strong 'sell-the-fact' move ongoing on the cryptocurrency...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 began this week with releases from major US banks. Reports turned out to be mixed, with the majority of Wall Street...
