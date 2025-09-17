SILVER gains 3% on safe have flows and USD weakening
Precious metals are trading higher today. Prices are supported by safe haven flows triggered by escalation in the Middle East as well as the post-PPI US...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
As we move towards the end of the week there are a few things that are worth pointing out. Firstly, the market has increased expectations that the Fed...
Wall Street opens higher after Q4 banking earnings US500 eyes fresh all-time highs Delta Air slumps after earnings and looks towards double top...
Investors were offered the first Q4 earnings reports from US banks today before the opening of the Wall Street cash session. Among today's earnings...
Core PPI in December comes in at 0% m/m vs 0.2% forecast - Core PPI in December comes in at 1.8% y/y vs 2% forecast Headline PPI in December comes...
Oil prices are climbing today, with Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading around 3% higher on the day. The move higher is driven by another escalation...
European markets gain at the end of the week Airbus and Porsche present their 2023 delivery results Investors focus on PPI data from the U.S. and...
Shares of European luxury concerns are experiencing another downward wave today, after British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.UK) indicated for the second...
Of all the major indexes on Wall Street, the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 are likely to see the most volatility in reaction to banks' quarterly results,...
The latest estimate of monthly UK GDP, was stronger than expected for November at 0.3%, versus a decline of 0.3% in October. The growth rate in November...
07:00 am GMT - UK, GDP data for November (m/m): Current: 0.3%. Forecast: 0.2%. Previously: -0,3% UK manufacturing production (m/m) for November: Current:...
Futures point to higher opening of European cash session Attention turns to PPI data from the US and the WASDE report Wall Street's largest...
The last session in APAC markets this week brought mixed investor sentiment. Relatively large gains were seen on Japan's Nikkei, which rallied...
Wall Street indices retreat after the US inflation readings for December. However, the scale of the declines was partially erased at the end...
The chances of achieving the inflation target this year are zero. Does not see chances for a rate cut in March. More signs of further inflation...
Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The...
Nvidia shares declined by 0.50% today after reaching an all-time high. The company is rapidly growing in the AI sector, where it stays ahead of competitors....
US inflation rose last month and was at the higher end of analyst estimates. Headline inflation rose by 0.3% MoM in December, while the annual index rose...
Wall Street indices open mostly higher Crypto-linked stocks jump after Bitcoin spot ETF approval Chesapeake Energy to acquire Southwestern Energy Wall...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to acquire Juniper Networks HPE stock dropped almost 9% after the announcement Takeover price assumes over-30% premium HPE...
