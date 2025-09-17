BREAKING: US CPI above expectations 💵 USDIDX gains
US CPI y/y for December came in: 3.4% vs 3.2% exp. and 3.1% previously CPI m/m came in 0.3% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.1% previously US core CPI y/y:...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
OIL is up nearly 2% today, and we can link today buyers' activity to growing tension in the Middle East region. On the other hand, the overall demand...
European stock markets are trading in moderate moods DAX remains below the 16900 point level Strikes in Germany are gaining strength European...
The second largest cryptocurrency is trading close to 3% today after yesterday's rally, during which its rise far exceeded Bitcoin's. We can link...
US CPI inflation report for December is scheduled for release at 1:30 pm GMT today. Report is expected to show an uptick in the headline CPI inflation...
Tesco and M&S delivered good market news ahead of the FTSE 100 open on Thursday, defying gloom about the UK consumer and the retail sector in general....
European futures on indices suggest a higher opening US CPI publication and jobless claims (1:30 PM GMT) in investors spotlight Very light...
The price of Bitcoin has again initially risen slightly on news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to allow spot Bitcoin...
Wall Street indices return to growth after an uncertain start to the cash session. US500 gains 0.40% and returns above the 4800 point level, while...
NATGAS prices fall during today's session by over 4.82%, thereby negating much of the gains observed yesterday. Natural gas futures gained yesterday...
EchoStar (SATS.US), a leading provider of technology and connectivity solutions, has seen its stock soar over 38% today following the announcement of its...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Distillate Fuel Production: actual -0.064M; previous 0.115M; Gasoline Inventories: actual...
Indices maintain lower volatility in anticipation of tomorrow's CPI report Etsy (ETSY.US) loses after a recommendation from Goldman Sachs Smart...
Shares of the manufacturer and tester of integrated circuits used in the automotive, aerospace and energy industries, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR.US)...
European markets still under selling pressure Investors await tomorrow's CPI report from the US BofA boosts sentiment around Heidelberg...
Bitcoin is down 2% today and currently hovers around the $45,000 level. Investor activity in the last day of waiting for SEC Bitcoin ETF decision is quite...
Japan's main indices Nikkei 225 (JP225) and Topix climbed to new highs, unseen since 1990, despite noticeably weak sentiment during the Asian session....
Japanese yen is the weakest G10 currency today, following release of wage growth data for November. The report showed labor cash earnings growing by just...
Japanese stocks have been the standout performers so far in 2024. The Nikkei is higher by more than 3% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 is up a mere...
Financial markets are looking a little lost as we reach mid-week, with no clear direction or narrative to drive markets. European stocks have opened mildly...
