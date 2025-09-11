DE40: European stocks pullback ahead of the weekend 💡
Friday on European stock markets brings a slight deterioration in investor sentiment ahead of the weekend. The macroeconomic calendar remains relatively...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
Friday on European stock markets brings a slight deterioration in investor sentiment ahead of the weekend. The macroeconomic calendar remains relatively...
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a package of key cryptocurrency bills championed by President Donald Trump. The most important among them...
Core inflation in Japan fell to 3.3% YoY in June, down from 3.7% in May, in line with forecasts. The decline was partly driven by the reinstatement...
Hari ini, perhatian pasar akan tertuju pada rilis laporan inflasi University of Michigan untuk Juli dan data pasar pembangunan perumahan AS untuk Juni....
Asian stock markets rise on Wall Street gains. Global sentiment is improving thanks to technological optimism and hopes for fiscal stimulus. Bitcoin...
Netflix shares fell about 1.6% in after-hours trading despite strong second-quarter results. The report beat Wall Street expectations in terms of both...
Wall Street heads toward a green close, supported by stronger-than-expected retail sales data (S&P 500: +0.4%; DJIA: +0.4%; Nasdaq: +0.8%; Russell...
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly expressed cautious optimism about the current economic environment, noting that growth remains solid and the labor...
Netflix (NFLX.US) will release its earnings after market close today. Since the beginning of July, the company's stock has dropped about 6% from its...
Silver is one of the best-performing commodities of 2025, second only to a few others such as platinum. With a year-to-date return of 30%, silver has outpaced...
PepsiCo's stock climbed over 6% following the release of its latest quarterly earnings, indicating the start of a recovery after two years of underperformance. Key...
Wall Street extends yesterday’s gains after a stronger-than-expected US retail sales report eased concerns over consumer spending. The surprise reading...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 46B (Forecast 45B, Previous 53B) Source: xStation5
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM; Retail...
Solid wall Street sentiment supports European markets, DAX continue to rise in Thursday session. Final eurozone CPI data unchanged: 2% YoY and...
Swatch (UHR.CH) is up nearly 1% after the Swiss watchmaker signaled a recovery in the Chinese market, one of the company's key geographic sales centers....
Thursday morning brings a sharp downturn in cocoa prices — ICE cocoa futures (COCOA) are down more than 3%, falling back to price levels last seen...
European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales. Chip...
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC.US), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, edged slightly lower in pre-market trading...
UK Unemployment Change in June: 25.9k (Forecast 21k, Previous 33.1k) Unemployment rate: 4.7% vs 4.6% exp. and 4.6% previously Employment change...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator